ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

USDA proposes changes to WIC’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QP4kR_0jEg3sJq00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service Thursday revealed proposed changes to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, more commonly known as WIC.

In a conference call with journalists, the USDA confirmed the proposed changes will cost $4.1 billion over five years. The changes will need to be approved by Congress before going into effect.

Wooden stacking toys recalled due to choking hazard

According to a press release from the USDA, the changes are intended to provide WIC families with more assistance while also giving state agencies more flexibility to tailor their WIC packages to accommodate recipients’ personal and cultural food preferences, as well as special dietary needs.

The WIC changes it outlined include:

  • Fruits and Vegetables
    • Boosting the amount recipients receive by four times by making a recent temporary change permanent.
    • Allowing recipients to choose dried or canned fruits rather than just fresh.
  • Reducing the quantity of juice to reflect nutrition guidance, which emphasizes whole fruits and vegetables.
  • Dairy
    • Reducing monthly milk allowances.
    • Requiring unflavored milk only.
    • Requiring authorization for lactose-free milk.
    • Including soy-based yogurts and cheeses to be offered.
    • Removing cheese as a food category for the fully breastfeeding food package.
  • Baby food
    • Reducing infant cereal, infant fruits and vegetables, and infant meat.
    • Added fats in baby food will be prohibited.
    • Increasing formula amounts in the first month for mostly breastfed infants.
    • Increasing flexibility in the amount of formula provided to partially breastfed infants.
  • Grains
    • Expanding whole grain options to include foods like quinoa, blue cornmeal and teff.
    • Legumes and peanut butter to be authorized as substitutes for eggs and allowing state agencies to authorize tofu as an egg substitute.
  • Including canned fish in more food packages.
  • Requiring canned beans and legumes to be offered in addition to dried for those who don’t have time to prepare dried beans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NudAD_0jEg3sJq00
Proposed updates to WIC’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program

More information can be found on the Food and Nutrition Service’s website .

Those interested in providing feedback on the proposed changes can do so at regulations.gov once the public comment period opens on Monday, Nov. 21, until it closes on February 21, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies

U.S. agriculture officials proposed changes Thursday to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for low-income pregnant women, babies and young children, including extending a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The update also adds more whole grains, canned fish and non-dairy options to their shopping carts. The effort is aimed at expanding the number and type of healthy foods available to families who get assistance from the Agriculture Department’s program known as WIC, officials said. “These proposals will promote healthier lifestyles and brighter futures for millions of children,” said Stacy Dean, deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services. The revisions would make permanent payments authorized by Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic that increased vouchers for fruits and vegetables to $25 a month for children ages 1 to 5 and to $49 a month for breastfeeding women.
AOL Corp

What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size. To meet...
HAWAII STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
Motley Fool

Will SNAP Food Benefits Increase in 2023?

One organization says families face a "looming hunger cliff." The SNAP emergency allotments could come to an end in every state next year. If food prices continue to rise, SNAP benefits won't go as far -- and neither will our dollars. President Biden's strategy to eradicate hunger may offer help...
CNET

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State

Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
KANSAS STATE
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
The Hill

Half of dentists say patients come to appointments high

A new survey from the American Dental Association revealed the majority of dentists have had a patient attend an appointment while high. Because marijuana can interact with anesthesia, dentists may have to adjust their care during the appointment. Previous research has shown a link between marijuana use and poor oral...
WASHINGTON STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy