Billy Cantrell
4d ago

When these POLITICIANS go on their Thanksgiving break...I hope they won't have to skimp on food like hardworking Americans are forced to do 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Amy Stapleton-Horn
4d ago

It doesn't help either, that Americans are paying to support, everything from housing, and food to medical, for the millions of illegals pouring into our country ever since Biden swung our borders wide open and sent a big old invite. Also, the legal costs that are being used to process the illegals coming. Over half are not showing up for their court dates! Yeah, surprise there! Why couldn't anyone fill Biden in on the "big secret" that we already have a LEGAL process that allows immigrants to come to America, where they LEARN about our country, it's history, the Constitution, and our laws!! Which is most MOST helpful!

Fly The Flag
4d ago

With polls still showing Biden under 40% in total, but 3 out of every 4 Democrats still supporting him; they’ve shut their eyes to a lot more than inflation.

