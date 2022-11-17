ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Testimony: Nurse Went Salsa Dancing After Trying to Kill Newborn

A British nurse accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill another 10 went salsa dancing after she allegedly injected one of the newborns with a dangerous dose of insulin, according to court testimony this week. Lucy Letby had previously killed the infant’s twin brother by injecting air into his bloodstream, prosecutors say. On Aug. 5, 2015, she allegedly put insulin into the second boy’s IV line, waited until he went into crisis, and then messaged a colleague: “Are you going to salsa tonite?” Letby, 32, was at the dance class when another colleague messaged to let her know the baby had stabilized and doctors were trying to figure out why he had hypoglycemia. “Oh dear,” Letby responded. “Thanks for letting me know.” Letby denies the allegations.Read it at Daily Mail
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy