Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Animal Services facing ‘cat’astrophically high intake numbers

By Maggie Matteson
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Since the summer of 2022, Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) has had a consistently high number of cat and kitten intakes. They are now taking measures to try and lessen the flow of cats coming into the shelter.

HAS has stopped accepting cats and kittens for a short time in order to offer reduced adoption rates through Monday, Dec. 5.

Since June, the shelter has seen an uptick in feline residents. According to a Facebook post , in the last 20 years, HAS has never run out of cat bowls, however, it has now become a recurring problem.

Recently, a cold has spread through the cat area of the shelter causing weepy eyes, runny noses and sneezing. HAS is hoping to adopt out as many cats and kittens out as possible so that they can sanitize the cat room and hopefully stop the cold virus. They will also provide any medications needed to treat those that do get adopted.

“We can and will still help sick, injured and ‘in need’ cats,” Director Karen Sheppard said. “But rather than provide a space for them here at the shelter, we will work to provide supplies, emergency foster homes and medicines for owners and caregivers to care for them offsite.”

The trap, neuter, release program is also being affected. The community is asked to hold off on trapping cats and bringing them to the shelter for spay/neuter surgery until after Dec. 5.

Dr. Sheppard says that the increase came when cat adoptions decreased and the number of surrendered cats increased.

“Our plea is for people to come adopt a cat or kitten, and hold off on any cat trapping,” she said. “We never want to deny services if we can help it, but this break is absolutely necessary to get the shelter cat population back to a manageable capacity.”

Adoptable pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. They also come with a city license and a free bag of pet food. Those who are unable to adopt are asked to consider fostering.

Adoption fees for adult cats have been waived and all kittens are $35. You can view some of the cats and kittens that are available for adoption on the website .

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard SW and they are open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

