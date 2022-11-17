It’s going to be a matchup of the No. 2 and 3-ranked teams in America next Saturday in Columbus. According to the two traditional polls, at least. Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) clung to its spot at No. 3 in both the AP Top-25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ polls released Sunday, following a 19-17 victory over Illinois, setting the stage for a winner-take-all showdown against Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO