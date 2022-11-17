ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

'No update' on Blake Corum, injured Michigan players ahead of Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — If you were holding your breath for an update on Michigan’s group of banged up players, exhale. You’re probably not getting one this week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “no update” on the status of star running back Blake Corum, backup Donovan Edwards and starting tight end Luke Schoonmaker ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Ohio State (Noon, FOX).
The Ann Arbor News

Ahead of showdown, Michigan still one spot behind Ohio State in AP, coaches' polls

It’s going to be a matchup of the No. 2 and 3-ranked teams in America next Saturday in Columbus. According to the two traditional polls, at least. Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) clung to its spot at No. 3 in both the AP Top-25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ polls released Sunday, following a 19-17 victory over Illinois, setting the stage for a winner-take-all showdown against Ohio State.
The Grand Rapids Press

How to watch Michigan vs. Illinois (11/19/22): Free live stream, kickoff time, channel

No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois at noon Saturday in its final home game of the season. A Big Ten East first-place finish will be on the line next week at Ohio State, but the Wolverines will look to keep their undefeated season alive and pad their College Football Playoff resume Saturday against a Fighting Illini team that features the nation’s top rusher in Chase Brown.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan's Jake Moody earns 'legendary status' for game-winning kick

ANN ARBOR – During the 2021 season, Michigan’s Jake Moody shared with reporters what frequently occupies his brain when he has a hard time falling asleep. “Thinking of those different scenarios like kicking a game-winner in the Big House against Ohio State,” Moody said last October. “Going into every game, I like to think of different kicks. It could be a game-winner. It could just be an extra point.”
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

