Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
‘No update’ on Blake Corum, injured Michigan players ahead of Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — If you were holding your breath for an update on Michigan’s group of banged up players, exhale. You’re probably not getting one this week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “no update” on the status of star running back Blake Corum, backup Donovan Edwards and starting tight end Luke Schoonmaker ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Ohio State (Noon, FOX).
How Jim Harbaugh transformed Michigan into an annual Big Ten contender
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s hard to imagine now, and many critics would soon prefer to forget it, but there was a time not long ago when Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan was in doubt. The Wolverines, despite their accomplished coaches and still-strong recruiting classes, were on...
Jim Harbaugh diplomatic in leadup to Ohio State: ‘No need to hate’
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan and Ohio State rivalry has produced ample memorable quotes in the leadup to “The Game.”. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh himself once guaranteed a victory over the Buckeyes as a senior quarterback in 1986. “We’re going to play in the Rose Bowl this...
28 ejections from Michigan Stadium during win over Illinois
ANN ARBOR, MI - There were 28 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan football’s 19-17 win Saturday over Illinois in the final home game of the season, police said. Of the 28 ejections, two were for vaping, two were for assault, six were for alcohol-related reasons and 20...
Illinois’ Bret Bielema frustrated with officiating after loss to Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Illinois’ football team had No. 3 Michigan on the ropes in the second half Saturday and was one fourth-down stop away from pulling off an upset victory in Ann Arbor. But the Wolverines converted on a fourth-and-3 from the Illinois 45 on a J.J. McCarthy...
After narrow victory, Michigan quickly turns to arch rival Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football’s old 24-hour rule when it comes to savoring victories was cut short on Saturday. Players and coaches celebrated a 19-17 come-from-behind win over Illinois in Ann Arbor, but questions came fast and furious afterward about the opponent that lies ahead. Next Saturday,...
Michigan snap counts, PFF grades: Receivers, pass rush struggle vs. Illinois
ANN ARBOR – No. 3 Michigan found itself in a fourth-quarter battle on Saturday for the first time in 2022. It prevailed 19-17 against Illinois, thanks to a Jake Moody game-winning field goal with 9 seconds remaining, but it was hardly one of the team’s best performances of the season.
Ahead of showdown, Michigan still one spot behind Ohio State in AP, coaches’ polls
It’s going to be a matchup of the No. 2 and 3-ranked teams in America next Saturday in Columbus. According to the two traditional polls, at least. Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) clung to its spot at No. 3 in both the AP Top-25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ polls released Sunday, following a 19-17 victory over Illinois, setting the stage for a winner-take-all showdown against Ohio State.
Michigan dodges injury to Blake Corum, late scare to beat Illinois
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was supposed to be a tuneup ahead of the showdown next week with Ohio State. Instead, it turned out to be a test. No. 3 Michigan survived a scare against Illinois on Saturday, overcoming an injury to running back Blake Corum to win 19-17 and keep its unbeaten record intact.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s win vs. Illinois
ANN ARBOR – Temperatures were below freezing at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, but the Wolverines certainly had to sweat. Two field goals in the last 3 minutes, 14 seconds lifted No. 3 Michigan to a 19-17 victory over Illinois and an 11-0 record heading into next week’s showdown against Ohio State.
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: Overcoming adversity and on to OSU
ANN ARBOR – For the first time all season, Michigan’s football team trailed in the fourth quarter Saturday against Illinois. But when the clock hit zero, the Wolverines returned to their home locker room for the final time in 2022 with a 19-17 win. A game-winning field goal...
Michigan RB Blake Corum leaves game vs. Illinois with knee injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football season, and Blake Corum’s Heisman campaign, may have just taken a serious hit. The Wolverines’ star running back left the game against Illinois late in the second quarter on Saturday, clutching his left knee after completing a run near the goal line.
ESPN, FOX’s pregame shows headed to Columbus for Michigan-Ohio State showdown
Michigan and Ohio State are both 11-0 heading into their annual showdown for the first time since 2006, and the two most popular college football pregame shows will be in Columbus for it. ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will set up shop on Ohio State’s campus for...
Michigan RB Blake Corum’s knee ‘structurally good,’ but ‘bothering him’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The status of Michigan’s best player may be in doubt next weekend after he suffered a knee injury that forced him out of a nail-biting victory over Illinois. There was “nothing right now” to report on running back Blake Corum, who tried going back...
Michigan RB Blake Corum vague about knee injury: ‘I will be back’
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Limping from the sidewalk to the driveway of an area elementary school, Blake Corum greeted a steady stream of vehicles seeking a holiday pick-me-up with boxes of turkeys and a smile. The Michigan star running back was 24 hours removed from suffering a knee injury that...
Michigan beats Illinois on late field goal: Live updates recap
The Wolverines improve to 11-0, thanks to a go-ahead field goal from Jake Moody with 9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Tommy Devito completed a pass to Chase Brown for 14 yards, and Bret Bielema called timeout with 1 second left. Devito’s Hail Mary attempt was unsuccessful, sealing Michigan’s win.
How to watch Michigan vs. Illinois (11/19/22): Free live stream, kickoff time, channel
No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois at noon Saturday in its final home game of the season. A Big Ten East first-place finish will be on the line next week at Ohio State, but the Wolverines will look to keep their undefeated season alive and pad their College Football Playoff resume Saturday against a Fighting Illini team that features the nation’s top rusher in Chase Brown.
Michigan’s Jake Moody earns ‘legendary status’ for game-winning kick
ANN ARBOR – During the 2021 season, Michigan’s Jake Moody shared with reporters what frequently occupies his brain when he has a hard time falling asleep. “Thinking of those different scenarios like kicking a game-winner in the Big House against Ohio State,” Moody said last October. “Going into every game, I like to think of different kicks. It could be a game-winner. It could just be an extra point.”
Lions, fresh off third straight win, already cramming for Bills on Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions haven’t been riding this high for five years. But there’s no time to celebrate their first three-game winning streak since 2017, with the powerful Buffalo Bills coming to town on the shortest week of preparation in the league ahead of Thanksgiving. And...
Electric atmosphere inside Ford Field for Bills-Browns game after snow moves game from Buffalo
DETROIT, MI - While it was expected to spot some Lions fans at Ford Field for the Bills-Browns matchup on Sunday afternoon, there was one fan in particular that stood out like a sore thumb. A Miami Dolphins fan. Yes, that’s right. Ryan French, a Metro Detroit resident, was...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0