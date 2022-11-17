Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes at the Meme forefront – Can Utility Token Oryen compete with the popular competition?
Many cryptocurrency investors are looking for a profitable and safe investment opportunity. Unfortunately, only a few projects consistently showed these attributes throughout the year, which resulted in a decline in crypto activity. Due to falling prices, investors have also been staying away from the markets. However, a new staking platform called Oryen burst onto the scene, offering a static APY of 90%.
Crypto Exchanges Record Massive Outflow Of Bitcoin, What Does This Indicate?
The growth of Bitcoin and crypto exchanges over the years reflects the industry’s evolution. Exchanges have been the most critical businesses supporting the blockchain and crypto protocols. In addition, the exchanges, led by the top figures in the industry, house most of the iconic brands in the crypto ecosystem.
FTX Crash an Expensive and Educational Moment for Crypto. What’s next for Binance and Big Eyes Coin?
Last week the centralised crypto exchange FTX (FTT) imploded. When the smoke cleared, the remnants of the crypto market were a sight for sore eyes. Investors were in bits trying to decide where this left the rest of the crypto world. Since the collapse of FTX, questions have zoomed back...
Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?
MATIC’s price lost its demand zone as the price struggled to hold above $0.7. MATIC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. MATIC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $0.7, with...
Bitcoin Slips Below $16k As Older Whales Show Signs Of Dumping
On-chain data shows signs of dumping from the Bitcoin whales as the price of the crypto dips below $16k. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a large amount of dormant coins seem to have moved recently.
XRP Price Holds Ground While BTC and ETH Slide, Here’s Breakout Zone
Ripple failed to clear $0.40 and corrected lower against the US Dollar. XRP price could start a decent increase if it stays above the $0.345 support zone. Ripple started a fresh decline from the $0.40 resistance zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.380 and the...
Bad FTX news puts pressure on Solana, while Oryen is titled Best Altcoin to buy right now – Early ICO Investors see 2X returns
The collapse of FTX has had a contagion effect, which has changed how the entire crypto world operates. Thus far, crypto prices are falling, and it does not seem like they will abate soon. Many crypto coins have been affected, but Solana has been hit harder than others have. The...
Ethereum Price Plunges, Why ETH Could Soon Dive Below $1,000
Ethereum traded below the $1,150 support against the US Dollar. ETH is gaining bearish momentum and might dive below the $1,000 support zone. Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below the $1,150 and $1,120 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Chainlink Rally In Social Activity Hits ATH Of 44,173 – Will LINK Price Climb As Well?
There has been an expected uptick in the Chainlink protocol’s optimism recently. This is due to the fact that the BUILD program is a part of Chainlink’s next protocol upgrade, Chainlink Economics 2.0. The initial 10 BUILD program projects were announced on Chainlink’s official Twitter account. This clearly...
Flasko (FLSK) Is Aiming For The Top While Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Solana (SOL) Decline
After cryptocurrency prices crashed after the US FEDs announced increased interest rates, the cryptocurrency market has stalled. Investors in cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) have had a rough week due to widespread market sell-offs. In other cryptocurrency news, Flasko has been a big boon as investors...
Ethereum Struggles To Hold Above $1,000 As Bears Push Harder; Will Price Go Lower?
ETH’s price lost its demand zone as the price struggled to break above $1,250. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. ETH’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $1,100, with...
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high as price struggled to break above $17,000. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $16,000, with the...
Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000
The Bitcoin price is trending to the downside and seems on track to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is facing the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. Once the world’s second-largest crypto trading platform, the company filed for bankruptcy protection. As of this writing,...
MATIC Price Prediction: Breakdown Might be the Real Deal, $0.70 Next?
MATIC price started a major decline from the $1.00 resistance zone. Polygon bears are in control and might aim more losses towards $0.70 in the near term. MATIC price started a major decline from well above $0.95 against the US dollar. The price is trading below $0.85 and the 100...
How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin
Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.
OKB Token Records Higher Gains Amidst Crypto Market Volatility
OKB, the native token of the OKX Exchange, has recorded substantial gains today in a bearish crypto market. The utility token saw a price surge of 4.63% on the day, registering a local high of $20.80. It also surged over 11% on its weekly chart, joining the likes of Toncoin and Trust Wallet Token to lead the market in gains.
Oryen 120% price surge during ICO turns it into a smarter investment than Big Eyes and DOGE
At any stage of an ICO, the tendency for a crypto project to perform exceptionally is dependent on the benefits the project offers its users, as well as the embracement of its community that believes in the objectives of the project. When a crypto project achieves a monumental price surge...
Oryen Network holders fetch 140% in gains, Polygon and Fantom holders are moving to buy ORY in masses
Which cryptocurrencies can increase the value of your investment? If you’re unsure, try Oryen (ORY), Polygon (MATIC), and Fantom (FTM) first. To assist you in achieving your aim of investment development, we will evaluate the strengths of each cryptocurrency project in this post. Oryen (ORY) With Oryen, you can...
Crypto International (CRI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto International (CRI) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Human Resource startup company based on blockchain,...
Bitcoin Trading Explained- Is It Worthwhile?
If it’s the first time you want to trade Bitcoin, you might like to learn before venturing into the new market. Bitcoin is undoubtedly a unique asset you may not know much about, and you don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on something unfamiliar. Bitcoin trading involves speculating on the cryptocurrency’s price movement. Bitcoin is undoubtedly the most famous cryptocurrency. Satoshi Nakamoto created and launched it in 2009, but it received greater attention almost a decade after its phenomenal price increase.
