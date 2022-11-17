In this update, a man who was reported missing over the weekend in Westfield was found dead Monday afternoon, one person is dead and 16 others hurt after an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple store just before 11 a.m. Monday, and first graders from Milton Bradley School in Springfield took a trip to the Dakin Humane Society Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO