Police locate missing Westfield man

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have located a man who was reported missing over the weekend. Westfield Police said Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini has been located, but no other details were being released at this time. The community came together throughout the weekend and on Monday to help...
Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities announced Monday that a missing 32-year-old man with developmental disabilities in Westfield had died. Westfield Police originally said Monday afternoon that Robert Tesini had been located after an extensive search, but no further information had been released, other than the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is investigating.
Springfield Police looking for missing teen believed to have run away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old who is believed to have run away. Jacob Cintron-Pagan is described as being about 5′4″ and 120 lbs. Officials said that he has connections to Chicopee, Springfield, Greenfield, and Florida. Springfield...
Crews battle house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a Holyoke home early this morning. Holyoke fire officials said they responded to 160 Pine Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday after a resident called reporting a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing and fire in...
Police continue to search for missing Westfield man

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen Friday evening. According to Westfield Police, 32-year-old Robert Tesini was last seen Friday, November 18th, at 12:30p.m. at the East Silver Big Y. He did not return home,...
Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot

Police in Leicester, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a single car crash in a Walmart parking lot. The Leicester Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of the car in its bizarre resting position, in which it appeared to be propped on a parking pole. "In case you were wondering... no...
Crews respond to fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a working chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham. According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, Three Rivers is closed. Traffic is being re-routed onto Chilson Road. People are asked to avoid the area. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls

A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
Sunday night news update

In this update, a man who was reported missing over the weekend in Westfield was found dead Monday afternoon, one person is dead and 16 others hurt after an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple store just before 11 a.m. Monday, and first graders from Milton Bradley School in Springfield took a trip to the Dakin Humane Society Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Locals come together for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. Walk Bike Springfield and Holyoke’s Biking and Pedestrian Committee came together Sunday afternoon to honor the lives of people killed in local accidents. Organizers told Western Mass News that this year alone, 48 people were...
Springfield Police looking for ‘habitual’ shoplifter

Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. Updated: 35 minutes ago. We speak with Demetrius Wilson, head coach for the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Association. (Sponsored by...
Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say

HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
