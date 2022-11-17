Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 don't provide much in the way of keeping your files and folders in sync across multiple devices. In today's age, it's not uncommon to have a laptop for when you're attending meetings on the go or just feel like working out of a coffee shop, and a desktop for when you're working at home.

1 DAY AGO