ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Uff da! Lefse will be 11 percent more expensive to make this year, survey reveals

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEwtZ_0jEg121500

( KXNET ) — A data survey suggests it will cost about 11 percent more this year to make lefse, based on the costs for the ingredients.

Amazon spending analysis app Usko identified signature Thanksgiving dishes from each state, and then broke down the ingredients for each to determine how much more each dish will cost this year, compared to 2021.

For North Dakota, that signature food is lefse, which requires potatoes, cream, butter, sugar, butter and flour. Those ingredients have gone up 11.21 percent this year over 2021, according to Usko.

Overall, home groceries nationwide have gone up 13 percent this year over 2021, Usko reports.

You can read more on how other states fared, along with the survey’s methodology, here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

2022 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide is now online

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Giving the people what they want, the 2022 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide has now been released. According to a new poll done by the Alliance of American Manufacturing, a non-profit, non-partisan partnership founded by American manufacturers and the United Steelworkers, most consumers want to purchase Holiday gifts that are […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Two dead in Saturday Fargo shootings

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two male Fargo residents were found dead on the morning of Saturday, November 19, after what is believed to be an incidence of gun violence. According to the Fargo Police Department, at approximately 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired within the 1000 block of 15th Street North. […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Man dies after school bus crash near Carpio

All the students on the bus were uninjured, but the bus driver, a 90-year-old woman from Kenmare, and the driver of the Ford, an 89-year-old man from Kenmare, had serious injuries and were transported to Trinity Health in Minot.
CARPIO, ND
KX News

Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 5:48 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced early Sunday morning he will also be in attendance and speaking at the planned news conference with Police. Mayor Suthers tweeted that the news conference will be live-streamed on the CSPD Facebook page, after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KX News

Free Pumpkin Pie giveaway in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie! Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) — Perched atop a fence at Badlands National Park, Troy Heinert peered from beneath his wide-brimmed hat into a corral where 100 wild bison awaited transfer to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Descendants of bison that once roamed North America’s Great Plains by the tens of millions, the animals would soon […]
COLORADO STATE
KX News

Warmer temps in time for Thanksgiving

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’ll trend warmer this week with very small chances for rain or snow. Thanksgiving travel around North Dakota looks to be relatively smooth sailing. Look for widespread temperatures above the freezing mark with many mid to upper 30s for highs. Friday looks to be our warmest day of the week as […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy