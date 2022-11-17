ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

North, South Park ice rinks will open for season Sunday

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDzC4_0jEg0sM300

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The North Park and South Park ice rinks will open for the 2022-23 season this Sunday!

The season will kick off with two public skate season times from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m.

Throughout the season, public skate times are available on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with specific session times and holiday session times listed on the website at alleghenycounty.us/skating.

For more information, including hours and information on tickets, click here.

The season will run through mid-March, weather and conditions permitting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gttwT_0jEg0sM300

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares for Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — Barriers and temporary lights have been put up downtown as crews prepare for Light Up Night. Tonight’s festivities are just the beginning of a busy few days, and police want to keep everyone safe. Channel 11 checked in with city officials who told us efforts are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Very cold Light Up Night, weekend incoming for Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — While our neighbors to the north continue getting pounded by lake-effect snow, our weekend will be mostly quiet, but very cold. Temperatures will start in the 20s, but wind chills are in the teens. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and gusts at 25 mph. Highs will be in the lower 30s, even with plentiful sunshine today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chilly temperatures at start of week; dry conditions leading up to Thanksgiving Day

PITTSBURGH — A clear sky and lighter winds Sunday evening will allow temperatures to tumble to the upper teens and low 20s Sunday night. The cold will kick off Thanksgiving week. Wind chills Monday morning will be in the teens. Monday will not be as cold, but it will still be very chilly. Highs will reach the low 40s, but the winds will pick up, keeping wind chills in the 20s and 30s through the day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Homeowners Blindsided: ‘Free Money’ Trap

PITTSBURGH — A warning for Pittsburgh area homeowners about a Florida realty company using a bold new sales tactic to break into the local market. MV Realty is making offers of “free money” now to use them later as their listing agent. “I didn’t know there was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing man

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. William “Billy” Garasich Jr, 30, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a beard, and a cross tattoo on his right forearm.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WATCH: Harmony ambulance forced off I-79 during snow squall

HARMONY TOWNSHIP — Video shared by Harmony EMS shows an ambulance being forced off I-79 during Friday’s snow squall. Harmony EMS asked drivers to pay attention to the roads during winter weather events. A driver appears to swerve into the left passing lane as the ambulance was responding to reports of a five-car accident.
HARMONY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy