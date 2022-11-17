North, South Park ice rinks will open for season Sunday

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The North Park and South Park ice rinks will open for the 2022-23 season this Sunday!

The season will kick off with two public skate season times from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m.

Throughout the season, public skate times are available on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with specific session times and holiday session times listed on the website at alleghenycounty.us/skating.

For more information, including hours and information on tickets, click here.

The season will run through mid-March, weather and conditions permitting.

