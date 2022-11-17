Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 sedition trial of Oath Keepers founder goes to jury
WASHINGTON (AP) — As angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, ready to smash through windows and beat police officers, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes extolled them as patriots and harkened back to the battle that kicked off the American Revolutionary War. “Next comes our ‘Lexington,'”...
Judge orders Amazon to stop retaliations against organizers
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Amazon to stop retaliating against employees engaged in workplace activism, issuing a mixed ruling that also hands a loss to the federal labor agency that sued the company earlier this year. The ruling came in a court case brought by...
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial rested their case Monday earlier than expected, pinning hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of both felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection att
Trump’s growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Memories of the tumultuous 2016 Republican primary hung over the Las Vegas ballroom this weekend during the first major gathering of the party’s potential contenders for the 2024 nomination. No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage to pitch their plans...
Feds offer $1B to keep California’s last nuclear plant open
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday announced preliminary approval to spend up to $1.1 billion to help keep California’s last operating nuclear power plant running, even as officials turned down a request for financial aid to restart a closed nuclear plant in Michigan. The Energy Department...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown pardons 45K for marijuana convictions
About 45,000 people previously convicted of marijuana possession in Oregon will be pardoned and $14 million in fines will be forgiven.
