Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Daily Beast
Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor
Ivanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
WNCT
Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It’s soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
WNCT
NC Democrats’ parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats celebrated winning what was billed as North Carolina’s lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month, as state Sen. Wiley Nickel’s narrow victory over Republican Bo Hines in the 13th Congressional District helped weaken any national GOP midterm wave. Nickel’s win...
WNCT
Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will...
WNCT
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez defeated rival Democrat David Kim on Saturday in a Los Angeles district after a battle on the party’s progressive flank. With nearly all the ballots counted, Gomez had 51.3% to 48.7% for Kim, or a margin of about 3,000...
Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama — almost
The new portrait of House Democratic leadership came into much sharper focus on Friday, as a rush of up-and-coming lawmakers launched bids to assume the top spots less than 24 hours after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) announced her intent to step down. Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), Katherine Clark (Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (Calif.) all declared […]
Doctors struggle with exceptions to abortion bans
In states with abortion bans, people experiencing pregnancy complications can be caught in medical and legal limbo.
DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is closing the once-yawning polling gap with former President Trump as he inches closer to a 2024 White House bid. A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with The Hill on Monday put DeSantis’s growing strength into stark relief: Since last month, the Florida governor’s standing in a hypothetical […]
No, an indictment wouldn’t end Trump’s run for the presidency – he could even campaign or serve from a jail cell
So, does an indictment – or even a felony conviction – prevent a presidential candidate from running or serving in office? The short answer is no. Here’s why:
