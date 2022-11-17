ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Daily Beast

Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

Ivanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.
Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It’s soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
NC Democrats’ parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats celebrated winning what was billed as North Carolina’s lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month, as state Sen. Wiley Nickel’s narrow victory over Republican Bo Hines in the 13th Congressional District helped weaken any national GOP midterm wave. Nickel’s win...
Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will...
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez defeated rival Democrat David Kim on Saturday in a Los Angeles district after a battle on the party’s progressive flank. With nearly all the ballots counted, Gomez had 51.3% to 48.7% for Kim, or a margin of about 3,000...
DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is closing the once-yawning polling gap with former President Trump as he inches closer to a 2024 White House bid. A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with The Hill on Monday put DeSantis’s growing strength into stark relief: Since last month, the Florida governor’s standing in a hypothetical […]
