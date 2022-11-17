ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 162 killed in earthquake on Indonesia's Java island

At least 162 people were killed after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java on Monday, AP reported Monday citing West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. Driving the news: Kamil added that more than 13,000 people have been displaced by the earthquake, the BBC reported. “The majority of...
