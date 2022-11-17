Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants for a take-and-bake Thanksgiving
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Thanksgiving Day may be best known for turkey, gratitude and family, it’s also known by another hallmark -- way too many hours spent sweating over the stove. For those looking to skip the time in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, Ann Arbor has plenty of...
Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years
(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
House of Dank Brings Back Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
The cannabis retailer will host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday, November, 22nd at four of their Michigan locations. Free turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals when the doors open at each House of Dank, while supplies last.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Freshwater jellyfish in our lakes; pizza vending machine closes
I spent the summer exploring Washtenaw County lakes with a new kayak. It was great fun, but what I didn’t know is that there are jellyfish floating just beneath the surface of some of the inland lakes. I had only heard about jellyfish in the ocean. I’ve always been...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County lottery winner thought her $100,000 prize was a scam
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Wayne County woman thought she was getting a scam call when she picked up the phone in October. Instead, it was $100,000 waiting. The Michigan Lottery said the exchange happened after the lottery player had bought tickets for the Diamond Riches Second Chance game where only one player wins the top prize of $100,000.
Detroit Cat Rescue
Detroit Cat Rescue is helping solving city's stray cat crisis through rescue and adoption, TNR and education.
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
fox2detroit.com
Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline's 47th Annual Holiday Parade “Christmas Around the World”
It’s a “Christmas Around the World,” this year for our 47th Annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Saline. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, at 5:30 pm. Over the years this event has steadily gained a reputation as one of the biggest and best Holiday Parades in all southeast Michigan.
‘Yes in our backyard.’ Affordable housing advocates rally in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Chants of “housing is a human right” and “a box is not a home” echoed through downtown Ann Arbor as affordable housing advocates called attention to homelessness and housing insecurity on Saturday. The Nov. 19 Hustle for Housing Rally and March...
thesuntimesnews.com
The friends of Chelsea District Library’s 2nd Annual Ornament Sale
Remember those darling ornaments the Friends of Chelsea District Library sold last year? We’re doing it again this year. Stop by the lobby to see the “Imagination” ornament series– the Second Annual offering – featuring wooden cutout dragon, snowman and unicorn shapes. These one-of-a-kind ornaments...
Detroit News
'Boblo Boats' documentary, with bonus footage, now available to stream
Filmmaker Aaron Schillinger's 2022 documentary "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" is now available on streaming services and on DVD with an additional hour of bonus footage not included in the theatrical release. The film can be streamed online for $12, and the bonus footage — which includes a Q&A...
Peek inside an Ann Arbor penthouse loft with a view of Michigan Stadium
ANN ARBOR, MI – A two-story loft at the edge of Ann Arbor’s Old West side is on the market, offering panoramic views of downtown and Michigan Stadium for just shy of $1.3 million. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts brings modern appointments to complement a former auto factory’s...
visitdetroit.com
Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit
The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
