ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County lottery winner thought her $100,000 prize was a scam

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Wayne County woman thought she was getting a scam call when she picked up the phone in October. Instead, it was $100,000 waiting. The Michigan Lottery said the exchange happened after the lottery player had bought tickets for the Diamond Riches Second Chance game where only one player wins the top prize of $100,000.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline's 47th Annual Holiday Parade “Christmas Around the World”

It’s a “Christmas Around the World,” this year for our 47th Annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Saline. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, at 5:30 pm. Over the years this event has steadily gained a reputation as one of the biggest and best Holiday Parades in all southeast Michigan.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The friends of Chelsea District Library’s 2nd Annual Ornament Sale

Remember those darling ornaments the Friends of Chelsea District Library sold last year? We’re doing it again this year. Stop by the lobby to see the “Imagination” ornament series– the Second Annual offering – featuring wooden cutout dragon, snowman and unicorn shapes. These one-of-a-kind ornaments...
CHELSEA, MI
Detroit News

'Boblo Boats' documentary, with bonus footage, now available to stream

Filmmaker Aaron Schillinger's 2022 documentary "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" is now available on streaming services and on DVD with an additional hour of bonus footage not included in the theatrical release. The film can be streamed online for $12, and the bonus footage — which includes a Q&A...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit

The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy