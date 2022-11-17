Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness says disc UFO flew overheadRoger MarshWayne, NJ
Trio beats, spews anti-Asian remarks at man in attack over seats on Manhattan subway train
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
tourcounsel.com
Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)
This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
Nikole Hannah-Jones challenges New York City mom's subway concerns under Hochul
1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones mocked Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu on Thursday for a tweet about subway safety in New York City.
The 10 best dive bars in New York, according to Yelp
So where can we find the most divine dives in the Empire State?
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
Threat to New York City Jewish community foiled, NYPD Commissioner says
The NYPD commissioner said MTA police officers arrested two individuals entering Penn Station in Manhattan on Saturday morning.
The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter
The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
therealdeal.com
Jersey City single-family home sets sales record
As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
lawfem.com
Corporate Lawyer Salary in New York City
A corporate lawyer in New York City earns an average of $156K per year. While this figure may be high, it is lower than the national average. This is because the city is not nearly as large as other large cities, making it harder to find jobs in the area. There are some areas of the city where the need for corporate attorneys is greater than others. Below are a few cities that offer positions for corporate lawyers.
Big Apple Circus free in NYC on Tuesdays through the end of the year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The circus is in town and free. The Big Apple Circus will be free on Tuesdays, starting Nov. 29, through the end of the year, they announced Monday. Guinness World Record holder Nik Wallenda is leading the show. He said that he hopes the circus performances can inspire others to chase their […]
Wealthiest counties in New York: Where does Staten Island rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents are ranked among the wealthiest in New York State, according to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com. The study looked at counties throughout New York on the amount of investment income being generated, local per capita income, and median home value. Manhattan took the...
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
tourcounsel.com
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, New York (with Map & Photos)
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, suspension bridge connecting the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York City across the Narrows. The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. It is named after Giovanni da Verrazzano, an Italian explorer and the first European navigator to enter the Hudson River as New York Bay. Its construction ended in 1964 and from then until 1981, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world. It currently ranks seventh even though it remains the longest in the US It is famous for being the starting point of the well-known New York City Marathon, much of the maritime traffic that circulates between New Jersey and New York, passes under its structure. It carries about 200,000 vehicles per day. It is the work of civil engineer Othmar AmmannThis bridge was also helped build by mid-1930s boxer and heavyweight champion James Walker Braddock, better known as the Cinderella Man of New Jersey. It was opened November 21, 1964 (upper level) and June 28, 1969 (lower level) the bridge is maintained by MTA Bridges and Tunnels.
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Jersey City: To lock in reduced pandemic rents and be near Central Park
When monthly rents in New York City dipped during the pandemic, Shaun Rowan and husband Miguel Rowan longed to be near Central Park. They found what they were looking for—more room and private outdoor space—in South Harlem. Here’s their story. I was born in London and moved...
TMZ.com
Trey Songz Denies Beating Woman in New York City, Police Report Filed
Trey Songz is on the police's radar in New York after a woman claims he brutalized her last month -- a claim he's calling BS on ... TMZ has learned. NYPD sources tell us the alleged victim filed a report in late October, claiming Trey punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom. We're told she also alleges TS dragged her by her hair ... and that she was taken to the hospital for what cops noted were visible minor injuries.
retailleader.com
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
