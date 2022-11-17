ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

tourcounsel.com

Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)

This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter

The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Jersey City single-family home sets sales record

As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lawfem.com

Corporate Lawyer Salary in New York City

A corporate lawyer in New York City earns an average of $156K per year. While this figure may be high, it is lower than the national average. This is because the city is not nearly as large as other large cities, making it harder to find jobs in the area. There are some areas of the city where the need for corporate attorneys is greater than others. Below are a few cities that offer positions for corporate lawyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, New York (with Map & Photos)

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, suspension bridge connecting the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York City across the Narrows. The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. It is named after Giovanni da Verrazzano, an Italian explorer and the first European navigator to enter the Hudson River as New York Bay. Its construction ended in 1964 and from then until 1981, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world. It currently ranks seventh even though it remains the longest in the US It is famous for being the starting point of the well-known New York City Marathon, much of the maritime traffic that circulates between New Jersey and New York, passes under its structure. It carries about 200,000 vehicles per day. It is the work of civil engineer Othmar AmmannThis bridge was also helped build by mid-1930s boxer and heavyweight champion James Walker Braddock, better known as the Cinderella Man of New Jersey. It was opened November 21, 1964 (upper level) and June 28, 1969 (lower level) the bridge is maintained by MTA Bridges and Tunnels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Trey Songz Denies Beating Woman in New York City, Police Report Filed

Trey Songz is on the police's radar in New York after a woman claims he brutalized her last month -- a claim he's calling BS on ... TMZ has learned. NYPD sources tell us the alleged victim filed a report in late October, claiming Trey punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom. We're told she also alleges TS dragged her by her hair ... and that she was taken to the hospital for what cops noted were visible minor injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
retailleader.com

Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations

Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

