Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Rita K. Edwards
Graveside services for 80-year-old Rita K. Edwards of Columbus Junction will be Wednesday, November 23rd at 1p.m. at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
kciiradio.com
Supervisors Set For Daily Double Tuesday
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will host a pair of meetings Tuesday. Their regular session agenda includes Ambulance department discussion including an audit of the billing department, human resources assistance, discussion regarding program leadership, job descriptions within the department and personnel change requests within the department. They will also talk about drainage issues at Timberline Estates and a personnel change request in the communications department. Following the regular session there will be a work session to discuss secondary roads. The initial meeting is set to begin at 9a.m. Tuesday in the basement of the Washington County Courthouse.
kciiradio.com
Kalona Fire Department Receives Grant For New Truck
Last week, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. The Kalona Fire Department was one such organization, receiving a $230,000 grant from WCRF. They plan to use this grant to go towards a new pumper/tanker fire truck. The grant covers approximately 45 percent of the total price of the vehicle, which is just over $500,000. The department plans to have the truck by the end of next summer.
kciiradio.com
Scout Troop 235 Finishes Brad Walker Memorial Walkway
Troop 235 of the Boy Scouts of America recently completed an addition to the Brad Walker Memorial in Riverside. Brad Walker was an active member of Scout Troop 235 in Riverside until his death in 1996. It was later decided to honor him by establishing a bench near the end of the walking trail east of Riverside. They were able to add a bench to commemorate Walker after receiving city approval and a donation.
kciiradio.com
Winter Weather Doesn’t Dent Drought Numbers
Despite the first wintry precipitation of the season, drought numbers remained unchanged this week in southeast Iowa. According to the latest report from the US Drought Monitor, despite the snowfall last week, the entirety of the KCII listening area finds itself short of moisture. Portions of Washington, Keokuk, Johnson, Wapello, Jefferson, Henry, Van Buren and Davis Counties are the driest in southeast Iowa, experiencing severe drought, in an area stretching from Lone Tree to Mount Pleasant, to Ottumwa to Bloomfield and Keosaqua. Eastern portions of Washington, western Louisa, central Johnson, northwestern Keokuk and southeastern Henry county are all in moderate drought while northern Johnson and eastern Louisa Counties are abnormally dry.
kciiradio.com
Riverside City Council Work Session Recap
The Riverside City Council met in a work session Monday, November 14th. The council met with a building inspector during the work session. Changes to building inspection fees, procedures, and nuisances were proposed. It was also discussed whether or not residential codes pertaining to noise, pools, weeds, sidewalks, unused cars, campers, trailers, and storage containers should be reviewed for at a later meeting.
kciiradio.com
Hospice of Washington County Marks National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in November
November has been designated National Hospice and Palliative Care Month by the National Association for Home Care and Hospice. Hospice of Washington County serves the community with a staff of 13, seven contracted staff members and around 20 volunteers. Patients who have a life limiting illness of six months or less are eligible to receive care in the form of social workers, RNs, CNAs, music therapists, massage therapists, family grief support and more. Hospice Office Administrator Tiffany Crawford spoke this week with KCII News about the definitions of care and the ribbon campaign this month to highlight the observance. “The color purple stands for Hospice of Washington County. During November the home care and hospice community honor the millions of nurses, CNAs, therapists and social workers who make a difference for the patients and families that they serve. Hospice care is to provide comfort for individuals facing terminal illness, palliative care is the same where patients pursue some treatment. (The goal of Hospice of Washington County) is to provide comfort for those facing terminal illness. (The ribbons) signify awareness for Hospice of Washington County. They are located around the downtown areas of Washington, Kalona and Wayland. The goal for the campaign is to bring awareness about hospice, so a lot of the ribbons have cards on them that give fun facts about hospice that you may not know.”
kciiradio.com
Washington Schools See Attendance Increase
School days are buzzing at Washington this year with attendance numbers up across the board at the district. According to a report from Superintendent Willie Stone at the most recent school board meeting, they have seen an increase of around 42 students daily in district buildings over last year, up 2.9% for the first quarter of the year. According to Stone, overall attendance sits between 94 and 95 percent. The increase has been most dramatic at the high school level where they are up more than 4%. Stone spoke to the board about specific points of emphasis that have facilitated the climb. “We’ve really had a focus on attendance this year and right now we’re up about 2.9% for the first quarter, compared to what we were last year. We’re super excited about that. We really believe, if kids are at school, we’ll teach them. We’re excited to have them there. Our buildings have done a lot of things to really work on that. Probably the biggest thing is the program we introduced two years ago, ‘Capturing Kids Hearts’. Making sure we connect with every student and then trying to connect students with other students. We do things like ‘good things’. It allows kids in the classroom to hear what’s going on for other students.”
kciiradio.com
Jingle Bell Fun Run Rings in Holiday Season
The sights and sounds of the holiday season come running into Washington one week from today when the square hosts the annual Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run. Saturday, participants are invited to take part in a one mile walk or run around the square or a 5K course that weaves through Washington’s streets including downtown and Sunset Park, beginning at Jps 207 on Main Street. Cost is $25 for those 10 and older, $10 for those under 10. Early registration participants will receive jingle bells and a t-shirt. Pets are welcome and encouraged, as are costumes, themes and a good time. Registration information is available on the event’s Facebook page and can also be done the morning of the race at Jps 207 beginning at 8a.m. Awards and prizes will follow inside. Event organizer, Washington boys track and field coach Steve Roth, talked with KCII News about putting the run together, sponsors that help make the event possible, where the proceeds go, and what he looks forward to each year. “We wanted to do something for the community. Being a track guy, I thought it would be a great idea. As you know we’re festive. All of the decorations at my house. We love the animals that do it. We have lots and lots of prizes. Hy-Vee has given me four, $25 gift certificates, those usually go to the best costumes, which is great. Brown’s Shoes donated a pair of shoes which is outstanding. The people that sponsor me, I go to the restaurants and establishments and get gift certificates to give away. The Y has graciously given us 40 day passes. There’s a lot of people involved in it. We don’t make a lot of money off the runners, we make it off our sponsors, and our sponsors are fantastic. We give our money to the Washington Chamber Tour of Homes, Paws and More Animal Shelter, and my track kids wanted new uniform tops. We always have some fantastic costumes. We encourage animals. Dress them up and bring them too! Afterward we have a little celebration at JPs. We really enjoy it!”
kciiradio.com
Ottumwa Man Faces Washington County Felony Charges
A southeast Iowa faces multiple felony charges for an incident in Washington County earlier this month. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for 39-year-old Jason Robert Potts of Ottumwa. On November 8th, Potts was involved in an incident just before 4p.m. In which a caller alerted the Washington County Communications Center that they had tires stolen from a vehicle and located them on a vehicle that Potts was operating. When the caller confronted him, Potts fled and a dispute occurred in Keokuk County east of Richland at the intersection of Highways 1 and 78. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene of the dispute, and the Jefferson County Officers took Potts into custody.
kciiradio.com
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
City of Winfield Encourages Natural Gas Awareness
With winter weather in full swing, the City of Winfield and the Winfield Municipal Gas Utility urge all Iowa residents to be aware of the sights, sounds, and smells of a gas leak during the cold season. A gas leak can be identified by a hissing or whistling noise, a...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman finds film in camera purchased at thrift store
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa woman is asking for the community's help. Juluisa Golec has lived in Ottumwa for the last few years and loves shopping at thrift stores. One day she decided to go to Goodwill, and she found a video camera to buy. When she got home,...
kciiradio.com
Highland, WACO Start Wrestling Campaign at BGM Tourney
It was a strong start to the season for both the WACO and Highland girls’ wrestling teams this weekend. The Huskies finished eighth and the Warriors ninth in the team standings at the BGM Tournament Saturday in Brooklyn. The big highlight was Highland junior Angelina Roling starting her season by claiming the tournament title at 120 pounds. Roling pinned both of her opponents to start the season 2-0.
kciiradio.com
Fairfield Family Physician Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Last month, Fairfield resident Dr. Jim Buck was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP). Dr. Buck, the current Medical Director at Jefferson County Health Center, has been practicing medicine since he graduated from medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1979. He received his pre-med education from Harvard.
kciiradio.com
Hawks and Huskies at BGM Tourney Saturday
A pair of area girls wrestling teams will hit the mat today in Brooklyn for the BGM Tournament. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks got the season started Tuesday with a big night at North Scott, finishing runner up with a team score of 147 points. They were powered by four undefeated champions including Ashlee Farrier, Ellie Brenneman, Marissa Cline and Sam Stacey.
kciiradio.com
WACO Girls’ Wrestling Takes to the Mat
The WACO Warriors embark on a new season of high school girls’ wrestling with a potential to both improve and remain just as successful. WACO returns three wrestlers who qualified for state last year, but all three finished with records below .500 and will look to do better this season.
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
I-80 crash blocked traffic for hours and left 1 dead
Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused the vehicle to hit the cable barriers.
kciiradio.com
Ravens Topped By Trojans in Season Opener
The new girls basketball season got underway for Hillcrest Academy Friday as they Ravens traveled to Tri-County to meet the Trojans. Hillcrest fell by a 45-30 score. Trailing 13-5 after the first eight minutes, the Ravens made their move in the second quarter, keyed by a 9-0 run that a four point play and personal 7-0 run for Malia Yoder to leave the score at 19-16 at the break. In the third, Tri-County rolled out of the locker room with a 10-0 run, putting the Ravens through a five minute drought to push the lead as high as 13, before finishing down the stretch. After the contest, Raven head coach Mitchell Drey talked about his team’s solid second quarter, individual standouts and his takeaways. “We got some young girls and it looked like they were having fun, both on offense and defense. That’s going to be the biggest things for us, having those runs and stretching them out. Turning four minutes into five minutes, into a quarter. We know we’re going to have those growing pains. That nine point run was huge for us. Malia (Yoder) did a great job. I knew that she could do this. She was capable last year a couple of times and we have to keep this going. She’s the returning starter from last year and she handled the pressure. We knew going in it was going to be a tough thing for her. She has to kind of hold that mantle of the other four that we lost (to graduation). Claire (Withrow) comes in, she knows the game of basketball inside and out. She had a couple of turnovers here and there but, again, she’s a freshman. I watched the same thing last year with Malia against this Tri-County team and by the end of the year I was trusting her as much as I was trusting the other starters who had been in the program for three years. So I’m expecting Claire to have that same kind of growth this season. It’s going to be awesome to see those two work.”
Comments / 0