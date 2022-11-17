ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Coast Guard, JFRD rescue 2 people, cat from sailboat taking on water in the Mayport jetties

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Km5sg_0jEg016900

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, USCG Station Mayport and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department teamed up Thursday morning to rescue two people and a cat from a sailboat that was taking on water.

The “dramatic rescue” happened just before 4 a.m., JFRD said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The 34-foot sailboat from Virginia was at the mouth of the jetties when it lost power and began sinking.

JFRD said the boat “was slamming the rocks with each wave.”

The people on the boat who were rescued did not have significant injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

JFRD: One dead in crash on Old Kings Road involving truck fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northwest side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department. The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:17 p.m., The Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JIA says more than 10K passengers are flying out of Jax for Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to AAA, air travel is nearly 8% higher than it was last year. An estimated 4.5 million people are flying to their Thanksgiving destinations. Jacksonville International Airport says tens of thousands of people are flying out for Thanksgiving. JIA leaders say they will have more...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

City council proposes paying $10M to raise powerlines at JaxPort

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Recently filed legislation proposes the City of Jacksonville pay a $10 million grant, and $12.5 million in loans, for a JaxPort project to raise the powerlines over the St. Johns River. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. A representative said the lines currently sit at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Teen found shot by unknown assailant in Carver Manor area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was found shot Sunday night on New Kings Road. According to detectives, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the location and located a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Fatal crash marks 153rd traffic fatality in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 5:17 p.m. Monday evening, the JSO Communication Center received a call from a concerned citizen stating a driver of a white pickup truck was heading northbound on Old Kings Road and driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Missing 9-year-old boy near Orion St located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:29 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that missing 9-year-old Nasir Williams has been located. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy last seen leaving his residence in the 2500 block of Orion St. Nine-year-old Nasir...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville Light Boat Parade returns

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Thanksgiving week tradition continues with the Light Boat Parade along the St. Johns River in Downtown Saturday evening. In Jacksonville Beach, Deck the Chairs opens for the season with a Wednesday afternoon concert featuring the First Coast Wind Symphony. Wednesday, November 23:. Jacksonville Icemen...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Foul play suspected after clothes found stuffed in oven of burning New Town apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department suspects foul play after it located clothes in the oven of a burning apartment Friday morning. According to a tweet by JFRD, fire fighters responded to Morgan Street for a burning, two story apartment complex. Once the fire was out, they located clothes in the oven and proof that the oven was on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy