Coast Guard, JFRD rescue 2 people, cat from sailboat taking on water in the Mayport jetties

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, USCG Station Mayport and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department teamed up Thursday morning to rescue two people and a cat from a sailboat that was taking on water.

The “dramatic rescue” happened just before 4 a.m., JFRD said.

The 34-foot sailboat from Virginia was at the mouth of the jetties when it lost power and began sinking.

JFRD said the boat “was slamming the rocks with each wave.”

The people on the boat who were rescued did not have significant injuries.

