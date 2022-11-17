Pacheco rushed 15 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Pacheco led Kansas City's rushing attack for the second consecutive week, rewarding the coaching decision with his first career 100-yard rushing game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) went down before halftime and did not return, but he was already being phased out of the offensive game plan due to inconsistent play. Jerick McKinnon remained involved with seven touches for 24 yards, but he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that nearly cost the Chiefs the game. Pacheco is looking more and more like the clear lead back on a potent offense, which should have fantasy managers excited heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO