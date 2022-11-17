Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
CBS Sports
Jaylen Brown tweets in support of Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return
Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who is returning from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
Powell, Jackson score season highs as Clippers defeat Jazz
Norman Powell scored a season-high 30 points, Reggie Jackson added a season-best 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Utah Jazz 121-114
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
UConn women's basketball assistant coach Chris Dailey leaves court on stretcher before NC State game
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey was taken off the court on a stretcher ahead of the Huskies' win over NC State on Sunday afternoon. Dailey appeared to have fainted after the national anthem. She did not return to the bench at any point during the game and there hasn't been an update on her status yet.
CBS Sports
With more pressure on him than ever before at Kentucky, John Calipari's forced to figure a way out and up
John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a...
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will play Sunday vs. Spurs
Davis (back) will be available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. Davis hasn't missed a game since Oct. 28, so there's little reason to believe his status is in any jeopardy, despite the fact that the Lakers continue to list him on the injury report in advance of every game. Davis is coming off a pair of monster performances in the Lakers' last two games, including a 38-point, 16-rebound, two-assist, four-block effort Friday night against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Getting work in G League
The Bucks assigned Middleton (wrist) to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. With Middleton already ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, the move likely represents another step in the rehab process as he continues to recover from offseason wrist surgery. According to Nehm, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton was able to do "a little bit" during Sunday's practice, but it's unclear if the three-time All-Star has been cleared for full-court, full-contact 5-on-5 work just yet. Middleton will presumably practice with the Herd on Monday, then rejoin the Bucks on Tuesday before the team updates his status ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
DeRozan helps Bulls halt Celtics’ 9-game winning streak
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beatin
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Heads to locker room
Conley appeared to have suffered a left knee injury and was taken to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Spurs, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley went down and was holding his left knee in what appeared to be a hyperextension, but the veteran floor general managed to walk off the court in his own power. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to the game, and if that's not the case, then Collin Sexton and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should be in line to see more minutes.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Tops 100 yards for first time
Pacheco rushed 15 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Pacheco led Kansas City's rushing attack for the second consecutive week, rewarding the coaching decision with his first career 100-yard rushing game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) went down before halftime and did not return, but he was already being phased out of the offensive game plan due to inconsistent play. Jerick McKinnon remained involved with seven touches for 24 yards, but he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that nearly cost the Chiefs the game. Pacheco is looking more and more like the clear lead back on a potent offense, which should have fantasy managers excited heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Records double-double in win
Markkanen amassed 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 win over the Trail Blazers. Markkanen had another strong performance, but he took a step back down the stretch to allow Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson to take over when the Jazz needed it the most. He still recorded his third double-double of the month and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven appearances. In the midst of what has been a career-best season so far, Markkanen is averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 58 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep in 10 November games.
CBS Sports
Watch Bucks vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Fiserv Forum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Comments / 0