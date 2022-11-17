Read full article on original website
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Gets Automatic All-Wheel Drive and More Diesel Torque
It was supposed to be an off-road adventure. But in a van. A dynamic test of the new all-wheel-drive diesel-powered 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Just a tall vehicle crawling up a dirt road and maybe, just maybe, we’d get that one-tire-in-the-air photo for this article. Rain, destroyer of baseball games...
At $8,500, Is This 1985 Chevy Caprice a Classic Deal?
While a significant downsize from its preceding edition, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Caprice still represents what today would be considered a pretty big car. Let’s see if it comes with a pretty big price too. The 1997 Alfa Romeo 155 we looked at last Friday had...
What Car Do You Wish Came With a Manual?
We, as enthusiasts, are more often than not manual transmission fans. But, as they continue to die off in alarming numbers, there are fewer and fewer cars that offer God’s transmission. That’s what brings us to today’s question. We want to know what car you wish came...
The Jeep Compass Is Set to Get 270 Horsepower for 2023
You won’t find much performance in the world of the compact crossover. Sure, you have outliers like the Hyundai Kona N and the Mazda CX-5 Turbo. But for the most part, a lot of offerings in the segment can be described as underpowered or slow. Jeep may change that for 2023, as it could drop a new turbocharged engine into its Compass, creating one of the most powerful crossovers in the segment.
How to Lose a Formula 1 Championship, As Told by Ferrari
Three years ago, as Ferrari totally dropped the ball with the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship, I dedicated an entire story to the Prancing Horse’s numerous “reasons” (read: excuses) for failing to perform. And once again, 2023 looked like it could set the tone for a stunning Championship battle between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The fact that I’m writing this story is probably reason enough to tell you that the Italian marque threw it all away. Again.
Mercedes EQ Performance Can Be Unlocked With $1200 Yearly Subscription
The future of tuning shops already looks bleak with the rise of EVs. OTA (over-the-air) updates give manufacturers the power to remotely lock or unlock features on your vehicle, including its performance, and of course they’re going to make you pay for it. Mercedes is already getting this ball rolling with a subscription-based performance package that will increase the power output of its EQ line of EVs. All for the low, low price of $1,200.00 (not including tax).
