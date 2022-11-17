Stocks ended lower on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday, while drops in tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%. The Dow benefited from a big gain in Disney, which soared after replacing CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.

17 HOURS AGO