Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
Detroit News
US consumers are still applying for credit cards despite higher rates
US consumers continued to seek out more credit cards this year even as the Federal Reserve aggressively lifted borrowing costs, a shift that cooled demand for mortgages, auto loans and other types of credit, according to research from the New York Fed. Application rates for credit cards “remained robust” this...
Detroit News
Toyota-Panasonic’s battery venture looking for new coastal site
Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc., the battery joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Holdings Corp., is searching for a new domestic manufacturing site with sea port and clean energy access as it expands to keep up with consumer demand for electric vehicles, President Hiroaki Koda said in an interview in Tokyo.
Detroit News
Outgoing Disney CEO Bob Chapek likely leaves with at least $23 million
Bob Chapek leaves Walt Disney Co.’s top job with exit payments and benefits that could be worth more than $23 million. That’s without including the millions more he could collect in the coming years if the company’s share price recovers. The amount is based on calculations by...
Detroit News
Stocks end lower on Wall Street as tech weighs down Nasdaq
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday, while drops in tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%. The Dow benefited from a big gain in Disney, which soared after replacing CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.
