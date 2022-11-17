ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha's Holiday Lights Festival to celebrate its 23rd season

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvrPj_0jEfzdit00

Omaha's annual Holiday Lights Festival will shine brighter than ever this year starting next week.

The festival, produced by Mayor Jean Stothert and Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation, features free holiday events and festive light displays from Nov. 24 to Jan. 2.

In conjunction with the festival, the Gene Leahy Mall is once again decorated with a variety of sparkling lights and seasonal decorations, according to a press release from the Holiday Lights Festival and The RiverFront.

Along with traditional white tree lights and some ornaments, the park will also feature a festive multimedia show that will debut during the Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 24.

This production will incorporate color-changing lights, video projections onto the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion and Burlington Building, thematic video on the 10th street bridge LED wall and holiday music. The multimedia show is about seven minutes long and can be seen every Friday through Saturday throughout the holiday season and runs each hour.

Along with these lighting displays, the RiverFront is hosting various free and fun events. Visit the full online calendar here.

See more from the press release below.

The Holiday Lights Festival runs from November 24th to January 2nd. In addition to the displays in the Gene Leahy Mall, lights will illuminate the Old Market from 10th to 13th Street and Farnam to Jackson Street; North Omaha along 24th Street from Burdette to Ohio Street; and South Omaha along 24th Street from L to Q Street.

The Festival also features an entire season of free holiday events, such as:

The Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 24th in the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront. The Lighting Ceremony, led by Terri McCormick of STAR 104.5 The Christmas Station, serves as the official “kick-off” for the festival. A short performance by Musical Kids will precede the program, and Mayor Jean Stothert will lead the entire Omaha community in a countdown to the start of the holiday season!

The Making Spirits Bright Concert will take place immediately following the lighting ceremony on November 24th at 7 pm at the Holland Performing Arts Center. This concert is FREE to the public and family-friendly – there are no tickets and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free trolley service transporting festivalgoers between

The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular on December 31st is the perfect way to bid farewell to 2022 and ring in 2023! Like the past few years, the show will take place near CHI Health Center Omaha at 10th and Cass Streets. Free parking will be available in CHI Health Center Omaha parking lots so spectators can enjoy the fireworks show from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Additionally, for the 16th year, the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign will take place in conjunction with the Holiday Lights Festival. The campaign, led by the Conagra Brands Foundation, is a rallying call to leaders, businesses and families throughout the local community to support essential front-line hunger relief efforts and provide meals for those in need. All proceeds benefit Food Bank for the Heartland and the work they do to support and empower the community.

From November 17th through December 31st, community members are encouraged to drop off nonperishable food at collection barrels placed at Omaha-area locations, including Baker’s Supermarkets and local arts and cultural organizations. Monetary donations can be made online by visiting FoodBankHeartland.org. To learn
about additional ways to support the campaign, visit www.HolidayLightsFestival.org.

To encourage the public’s participation in the campaign, every gift made before December 31 will be matched up to $320,000. This includes a generous match of $100,000 from the Conagra Brands Foundation, $100,000 from the Scoular Foundation, $100,000 from Farm Credit Services of America, and $20,000 from Baker’s Supermarkets’ Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Long lines for free Thanksgiving meal kits in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families who can are buying their Thanksgiving food. Some of those who can’t, still won’t go without. Thanks to Catholic Charities and donations from the community, a few hundred people got a free Thanksgiving meal kit Monday. It included not only a turkey, but...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Ribbon cutting caps daylong celebration in Nebraska City

Brenda Baumann, branch manager and vice president of Professional Mortgage Services, an office of Tri-Valley Bank, prepares to cut as President Jay Longinaker and Vice President Lora Damme hold the ribbon at the Nebraska City location, 1114 Grundman Blvd. The ribbon cutting concluded a daylong open house and celebration of Longinaker’s retirement as bank president. The Nebraska City office is now a full-service bank, serving customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Call 402-873-7794 for more information.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party

OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

No injuries in Lancaster County accident

A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
thereader.com

Dinner Drinks and Drag at Omaha Funny Bone

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Visit the Funny Bone on November 23 for a lovely night of drinks, eats, and entertainment with some of Omaha’s finest LGBTQ+ performers.
OMAHA, NE
South Dakota Searchlight

Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed

DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
DAVID CITY, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy