Omaha's Holiday Lights Festival to celebrate its 23rd season

Omaha's annual Holiday Lights Festival will shine brighter than ever this year starting next week.

The festival, produced by Mayor Jean Stothert and Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation, features free holiday events and festive light displays from Nov. 24 to Jan. 2.

In conjunction with the festival, the Gene Leahy Mall is once again decorated with a variety of sparkling lights and seasonal decorations, according to a press release from the Holiday Lights Festival and The RiverFront.

Along with traditional white tree lights and some ornaments, the park will also feature a festive multimedia show that will debut during the Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 24.

This production will incorporate color-changing lights, video projections onto the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion and Burlington Building, thematic video on the 10th street bridge LED wall and holiday music. The multimedia show is about seven minutes long and can be seen every Friday through Saturday throughout the holiday season and runs each hour.

Along with these lighting displays, the RiverFront is hosting various free and fun events. Visit the full online calendar here.

See more from the press release below.

The Holiday Lights Festival runs from November 24th to January 2nd. In addition to the displays in the Gene Leahy Mall, lights will illuminate the Old Market from 10th to 13th Street and Farnam to Jackson Street; North Omaha along 24th Street from Burdette to Ohio Street; and South Omaha along 24th Street from L to Q Street.

The Festival also features an entire season of free holiday events, such as:

The Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 24th in the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront. The Lighting Ceremony, led by Terri McCormick of STAR 104.5 The Christmas Station, serves as the official “kick-off” for the festival. A short performance by Musical Kids will precede the program, and Mayor Jean Stothert will lead the entire Omaha community in a countdown to the start of the holiday season!

The Making Spirits Bright Concert will take place immediately following the lighting ceremony on November 24th at 7 pm at the Holland Performing Arts Center. This concert is FREE to the public and family-friendly – there are no tickets and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free trolley service transporting festivalgoers between

The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular on December 31st is the perfect way to bid farewell to 2022 and ring in 2023! Like the past few years, the show will take place near CHI Health Center Omaha at 10th and Cass Streets. Free parking will be available in CHI Health Center Omaha parking lots so spectators can enjoy the fireworks show from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Additionally, for the 16th year, the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign will take place in conjunction with the Holiday Lights Festival. The campaign, led by the Conagra Brands Foundation, is a rallying call to leaders, businesses and families throughout the local community to support essential front-line hunger relief efforts and provide meals for those in need. All proceeds benefit Food Bank for the Heartland and the work they do to support and empower the community.

From November 17th through December 31st, community members are encouraged to drop off nonperishable food at collection barrels placed at Omaha-area locations, including Baker’s Supermarkets and local arts and cultural organizations. Monetary donations can be made online by visiting FoodBankHeartland.org. To learn

about additional ways to support the campaign, visit www.HolidayLightsFestival.org.

To encourage the public’s participation in the campaign, every gift made before December 31 will be matched up to $320,000. This includes a generous match of $100,000 from the Conagra Brands Foundation, $100,000 from the Scoular Foundation, $100,000 from Farm Credit Services of America, and $20,000 from Baker’s Supermarkets’ Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment.

