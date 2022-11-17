ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Celebrate the holidays early with these affordable local events

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaKtT_0jEfzZ8r00

The holidays are finally here with these affordable local events happening this weekend.

Songs & Stories with Steven Page
Nov. 18: 7:30 p.m.
The Arts Center
Iowa Western Community College
2700 College Road
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Ticket prices vary
Featuring songs and storytelling with award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter, Steven Page.
For more information visit: artscenter.iwcc.edu.

Winterfest at Bayliss Park
Nov. 18: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Bayliss Park
599 1st Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
FREE
Featuring a lighting ceremony, hot cocoa, ice sculpting and much more.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Popup Series at Mulhall's
Nov. 19: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Mulhall's
3615 North 120th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
FREE
Featuring local makers and small businesses.
For more information visit: mullhalls.com.

Bright Nights
Nov. 19: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Nov. 20: 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Lauritzen Gardens
100 Bancroft Street
Omaha, NE 68108
Tickets for Adults are $15 + tax, for Ages 3- 12 $9 + tax, and free for children 2 and under. Garden members receive 50% off ticket prices. Timed tickets are required for all guests and may be reserved at lauritzengardens.org/bright .
Featuring a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree to a tropical paradise, see installations that glow and shine and showcase nature in a new light.
For more information visit: laurtizengardens.org.

Holiday Modern Market
Nov. 20: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Omaha Palazzo
5110 North 132nd Street
Omaha, NE 68164
Tickets $10; kids 12 and under are free
Featuring 45 small Nebraska shops, snacks, and Santa sighting.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

