These 2 charts show how much more expensive Thanksgiving dinner is this year

Liliboas/Getty Images

The average 2022 cost for a "classic" Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is $64.05, according to results from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

That's $10.74, or 20%, higher than what it was in 2021.

Inflation is a reason for this rise; some stores are offering Thanksgiving deals to help.

Thanksgiving is a week away, and shoppers getting ready to cook or bring an item to a Thanksgiving dinner may see a more expensive grocery bill compared to just last year.

The overall average cost of a "classic" Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people, which includes things like a 16-pound turkey and a dozen dinner rolls, is $64.05.

That's according to the American Farm Bureau Federation 's annual survey results. With an average cost of roughly $64, it's almost $11 or 20% higher than the average for 2021.

"Part of the increases have come from general inflation, which is a real burden on everybody for everything," Roger Cryan, chief economist of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said . "Part of it has come from some of the challenges in the food supply chain, including the disruption of war around the world and difficulties of just meeting a rise in demand in a recovering world economy."

The average price of a classic Thanksgiving has soared in recent years. The following chart shows how the average cost of a "classic" Thanksgiving dinner has varied over time and just how much it has climbed this year from last year.

Various Thanksgiving-related food items are seeing higher costs compared to last year. The price this year for a 16-pound turkey is $28.96, about $5 more than the $23.99 in 2021. However, a news release about the results wrote that "Farm Bureau 'volunteer shoppers' checked prices Oct. 18-31, before most grocery store chains began featuring whole frozen turkeys at sharply lower prices."

"The higher retail turkey cost at the grocery store can also be attributed to a slightly smaller flock this year, increased feed costs and lighter processing weights," Cryan said per the news release . Avian influenza, or bird flu, is affecting turkey supply, with over 8 million turkeys lost, as noted in a press release from USDA, but the press release states that "the overall supply of whole birds does not appear to be significantly impacted. Anyone who wants a bird will be able to get one."

While the cost of a 16-pound turkey is up 21%, the average cost of a pound of frozen peas is similarly up 23% this year. The following chart shows how the price of some Thanksgiving items compare to 2021.

According to the results from the Farm Bureau, a 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries had a small drop in its average cost from 2021 — $2.57 in 2022 compared to $2.98 in 2021. The other 14 items noted for either a classic or updated Thanksgiving dinner will see some kind of increase in their average price from 2021.

Not everyone is altering their Thanksgiving plans due to higher prices. According to a LendingTree survey of just over 1,500 US consumers, a high share, 44%, say inflation isn't affecting their plans or budget. However, 27% said they will be couponing more. Inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index is still high but cooled in October .

People concerned about higher prices on items they need for their Thanksgiving plans may find some deals and sales at stores. Walmart and Aldi are two places where shoppers may find deals this year . John Laney, executive vice president of the Walmart US food division, wrote in a post that "we made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year's price at Walmart."

Aldi is having "Thanksgiving Price Rewind," which started earlier this month. "Starting November 2, holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30%," an Aldi press release stated .

People may also considering going out for Thanksgiving this year in part because of rising prices. According to the LendingTree survey of US consumers, 26% of Americans are planning to host Thanksgiving, less than the 47% who said that in 2021 .

Are you changing your Thanksgiving or holiday plans or shopping habits because of inflation? Email this reporter at mhoff@insider.com .