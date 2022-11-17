ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Despite a poor midterm, the GOP cobbled enough wins to flip the House; How did they do it?

By Rachel Looker, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKtyH_0jEfzSxm00

WASHINGTON – Republicans secured the majority in the House on Wednesday evening , cementing control of the lower chamber when Congress returns next year and creating significant roadblocks for the remainder of President Joe Biden's time in the White House.

Rep. Mike Garcia won California's 27th Congressional District, claiming the 218th seat needed for the GOP to flip control of the House.

The win comes after disappointing midterm results for Republican candidates , who were predicted to win by a wider margin. With Democrats controlling the Senate, the divided Congress creates challenges for Biden's agenda in the remaining two years of his administration.

More: Get political news, fast and to the point, delivered to your inbox.

Some races remain uncalled, which could result in the GOP gaining a larger majority after all 435 seats are decided.

The win follows former President Donald Trump’s announcement Tuesday night that he will run for president in 2024 . That came after many Republicans criticized the former president and blamed him for the poor performance by GOP candidates in the midterms.

Where did Republicans win?

When all the races are decided, House Republicans will get far less than the 30- or 40-seat margin once projected.

It'll be closer to three- or four-seat advantage – disappointing for a party that hoped Biden's low approval ratings, high inflation concerns and favorably redrawn congressional maps would propel them to resounding victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZ1Fr_0jEfzSxm00
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at an election event, Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. The results of the midterm election are raising questions about the future of American support for Ukraine. McCarthy warned last month that his party wouldn't support writing a "blank check" for Ukraine if it captured the House majority. Alex Brandon, AP

But they did well enough in reddish states such as Florida and blue states such as New York to compensate for swing states such as Virginia where they expected to win by a wider margin.

Their most high-profile win was ousting New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chaired the campaign efforts for House Democrats.

Garcia was one example of Republican's continuing progress. He defeated a Democrat challenger in California where Republicans faced a horrendous election in 2018 winning only seven seats across the nation's largest state.

Also in California, Republican incumbent David Valadao is pulling ahead against his Democratic opponent by over five points in a race that has yet to be called.

In in another blue state – New Jersey – Thomas Kean Jr., a Republican and son of a popular former governor, defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in the House race for New Jersey's 7th Congressional district.

Many Republicans in Senate and gubernatorial races sailed to victory in the midterms as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCiBA_0jEfzSxm00
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and family celebrate his victory over Rep. Val Demings in Miami on Nov. 8, 2022. GREG LOVETT, THE PALM BEACH POST/USA TODAY NETWORK

Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina cruised to victory for their reelections. Senator-elect Katie Britt defeated a Democratic challenger in Alabama for an open seat.

And in Ohio, Trump-backed J.D. Vance was able to beat back challenger Tim Ryan to keep the seat red.

Election 2022 recap: Fetterman flips Pennsylvania Senate seat for Dems; several seats pending

As for gubernatorial contests, Republican Brian Kemp pulled in over 50% of the vote, winning his reelection against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in Georgia.

And in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds was reelected with nearly 60% of the vote, while Gov. Mike DeWine enjoyed similar success in Ohio.

Where did Republicans underperform?

Despite having a narrow majority in the House, Republicans did not come close to fulfilling predictions that anticipated a red wave. Candidates lost in matchups where they were expected to win or found themselves defeating Democrats by smaller margins than predicted.

Republicans lost races for two Virginia seats they thought they could capture, and seats in Michigan, Washington state, Ohio and New Mexico because of redistricting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uqw4X_0jEfzSxm00
Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks to supporters at an election night rally in Newtown, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, as his wife Lisa listens. Matt Rourke, AP

Dozens of Republicans who questioned the 2020 presidential election outcome lost in states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In Senate races, Republican Mehmet Oz lost to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania and, in New Hampshire, election denier Don Bolduc lost by nearly 10 points in a contest where Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan was viewed as vulnerable.

Multiple Republicans faced defeats in competitive House races as well.

Former Trump administration official John Gibbs lost by double digits in a Michigan House race against Democrat Hillary Scholten.

Other GOP candidates lost by narrower margins – Bo Hines, who promised to defend Trump’s America First agenda, lost by nearly 3 points in North Carolina; Steve Chabot, who held his seat in a southwest Ohio district for more than 25 years, lost by 5 points. And Mayra Flores, the first Mexican-born woman to be sworn into Congress, lost by 8 points in Texas.

In gubernatorial races, election-denying Republican Tudor Dixon lost her bid in Michigan to incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; in Pennsylvania, Republican Doug Mastriano, lost to Josh Shapiro and in Wisconsin, Tim Michels mounted an unsuccessful challenge against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xiYu_0jEfzSxm00
US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference a day after the US midterm elections, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 9, 2022. MANDEL NGAN, AFP via Getty Images

What does this mean for the Biden administration?

Republican control of the House could lead to legislative gridlock for Biden’s agenda.

Democrats will likely not have enough votes to codify Roe v. Wade, reform immigration laws or pass assault weapons bans.

What will a Republican House look like? A lot of investigations and maybe impeachment.

GOP lawmakers have referenced plans to reduce federal spending that they claim is fueling inflation as well as repeal funding for the Inflation Reduction Act, a legislative package Biden signed into law that aims to fight inflation, lower the deficit, reduce carbon emissions and lower the price of prescription drugs.

Other efforts by a GOP House could put the Biden administration on the defensive, with Republicans expected to launch investigations into Biden's programs and his son Hunter Biden's financial dealings .

Some Republican members have even referenced attempts to impeach Biden . Georgia House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced articles of impeachment against Biden multiple times.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Despite a poor midterm, the GOP cobbled enough wins to flip the House; How did they do it?

Comments / 3

Related
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen. But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.
ALASKA STATE
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
The Independent

PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?

John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

684K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy