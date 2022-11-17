ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FDA says lab-grown meat made by Upside Foods is safe to eat, in a first for the US

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has determined that a California company's lab-grown meat is safe to eat.

The FDA announced its first-ever pre-market consultation "for a human food made from cultured animal cells" this week – accepting Upside Foods ' conclusion that the company's cultivated chicken is safe to eat.

Lab-grown meat – which is also referred to as cell-based, cultured or cultivated meat –  is meat made using animal cells. Upside Foods will make its cultivated chicken, for example, by taking living cells from chickens and growing those cells in a controlled environment (outside the animal's body) to make cultured cuts of meat, the FDA notes.

Upside Foods is the first company to receive a "no further questions" letter from the FDA for lab-grown meat, according to a Wednesday press release .

"This is a watershed moment in the history of food," Dr. Uma Valeti (MD), CEO and Founder of Upside Foods, said in a statement. "This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I'm thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that's grown directly from animal cells."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKtUZ_0jEfzR5300
The FDA accepted Upside Foods' conclusion that its cultivated chicken, a lab-grown meat developed using living chicken calls, is safe to eat. Upside Foods

But don't expect to see cultivated chicken in U.S. grocery stores just yet.

A pre-market consultation is not an approval process, the FDA notes. Upside Foods needs to go to the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service next. Still, the Berkeley-based company celebrated the FDA's decision.

"Cultivated meat has never been closer to the U.S. market than it is today!" David Kay, Upside Foods’ director of communications, said in an emailed statement to USA TODAY on Thursday.

Lab-grown 'chicken bites'? Cultured meat product gets world's first regulatory approval

When looking outside the U.S., Singapore is currently the only country where consumers can buy lab-grown meat. In 2020, Eat Just's cultured chicken received the world's first regulatory approval in Singapore .

Lab-grown meat: Potential benefits vs. unknowns

Advocates of lab-grown meat argue that it's an ethical and sustainable alternative to traditional sources of meat – as it uses technology to avoid the raising and slaughtering of animals for food production.

The Humane League , a nonprofit that works to end animal abuse, points to potential environmental and health benefits of cultivated meat, including the possibility of food scientists controlling the amount of "harmful cholesterol and saturated fat in each cut" of lab-grown meat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481Ejo_0jEfzR5300
Cultivation room at Upside Foods. Upside Foods

But others have criticized cultivated meat – including some products from companies that use fetal bovine serum , a component obtained from fetal blood during the killing of pregnant cows, which arguably contradicts the goals of lab-grown meat.

Experts also point to the numerous questions that haven't been answered yet, with some pointing to production challenges and need for further research . Marion Nestle, professor emerita for nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University, said that, while she is not concerned about the safety of lab-grown meat, there are still too many unknowns.

"It's a technological solution to a complicated problem. We just don't know enough about it," Nestle told USA TODAY on Thursday. "I think there are reasons for hesitancy that make sense, of course. (But) I don't think safety is one of them, and so I wasn't surprised by the FDA decision."

Sustainable eating: Could eating bug powder and fungus meat help fight climate change? Yes, but there are easier ways

Future of lab-grown meat on the US market: What does it taste like? Is it cheap?

Lab-grown meat is still relatively new and obviously not on the U.S. market yet. Nestle's three main questions are: What will the cultivated meat taste like? Can producers scale up to meet demand while ensuring all products are clean/uncontaminated? And how much will it cost?

"At the moment, the technology is very expensive, so nobody's going to be able to afford this," Nestle said, among the other factors. "I think there are too many questions about these kinds of products to be able to say whether this is gonna work or not... (We have to) wait and see."

While Forbes reported in March that the cost of a lab-grown burger, for example, has drastically decreased over the years, experts still maintain that cultivated meat will be significantly more expensive than conventional meat products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOoVL_0jEfzR5300
Upside Foods' chicken sandwich. Upside Foods

Over recent years, scientists developing lab-grown meat have also worked to mimic the same texture of meat . And Upside Foods' Wednesday news release noted that, because the cultivated meat is made in a controlled environment, there's potential to help reduce the risk of bacterial contamination.

Still, lab-grown meat needs to make it onto more shelves worldwide before experts can determine the results and impact.

Watch: Researchers grow meat in a lab that feels like the real thing

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Upside Foods is not the only company seeking to bring lab-grown meat to the future U.S. market.

On Wednesday, the FDA confirmed the agency has also "already engaged in discussions with multiple firms about various types of food made from cultured animal cells, including food made from seafood cells that will be overseen solely by the FDA."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FDA says lab-grown meat made by Upside Foods is safe to eat, in a first for the US

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Lab-grown chicken safe to eat, say US regulators

A meat product grown in a lab has been cleared for human consumption for the first time. The US safety agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has given approval for cell-cultured chicken, after doing a "careful evaluation". It has been made in steel tanks by the firm Upside Foods,...
WSOC Charlotte

‘Seismic’: FDA says company’s laboratory-grown meat safe to eat

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said that a laboratory-grown meat product developed by a California company is safe for human consumption. The product, derived from real animal cells, would not require an animal to be slaughtered, The Washington Post reported. The FDA added that the product could be available someday in U.S. grocery stores and restaurants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

FDA approves no-kill, lab-grown meat created from animal cells

For the first time, the FDA has given the green light for a U.S. company to produce lab-grown meat, or meat created from animal cells without slaughtering the actual animal. Upside Foods, a food technology start-up based out of California, sought the FDA’s approval. There’s a specific process to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

FDA approves the sale of the first lab-grown meat in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. has now cleared cultivated meat for human consumption, a press release from the agency said. The clearance was given after the health agency engaged in a pre-market consultation with a provider, UPSIDE foods, formerly Memphis Meats, and has found no further questions regarding the product's safety.
foodsafetynews.com

Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination

Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
efoodalert.com

Jif Salmonella outbreak much larger than reported by CDC

In the weeks and months following the May 20, 2022, recall of Jif peanut butter products, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received more than 200 reports from consumers complaining of illness after consuming the recalled products. This information was supplied to eFoodAlert by the FDA in response to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Consumer Reports.org

Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese

At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
MARYLAND STATE
The Kitchn

Hundreds of Smoked Salmon Cases Are Being Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

With all the prepping that goes into holiday dinners, it’s nice to know that what you’ve purchased isn’t going to cause any unforeseen illnesses. With both the recent cookie dough and lettuce recalls, taking all the extra safety measures is a complete necessity in my eyes. And for those of you who are planning to serve smoked salmon at any of your upcoming gatherings — or just for dinner — it should be for you, too.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mashed

Here's Why 150 Tons Of Salmonella-Tainted Fish Is Being Recalled

According to the Mayo Clinic, "eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs" is a common culprit of Salmonella infections. Although the USDA is committed to cutting down Salmonella-related illness by 25%, cases persist. A 2021 report by Pew suggests that since 2000, infection rates have remained almost the same, and poultry "is still frequently linked to outbreaks." But you can add fish to the list of notable sources in recent years.
ARIZONA STATE
Healthline

Lab-Grown Meat Gets One Step Closer to the Grocery Store After FDA Gives OK

This week the FDA said that meat grown in a lab met major safety requirements. Lab-grown meat has gained interest in recent years as food manufacturers try to meet the increasing demand of the growing population. Animal cells are taken from the tissue of an animal and placed in a...
WAVY News 10

Lettuce recalled in Florida over possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuces are included in the voluntary recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294, and can be found on the label.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

A Florida company recalls a supermarket chain’s store brand salmon when listeria is found

One lot of Giant Food’s Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Smoked Salmon has been recalled after testing by the Maryland Department of Health found listeria. That’s according to an FDA-posted recall notice from St. Petersburg-based manufacturer Seven Seas International, which also said Giant Food distributed the salmon in Delaware, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
Gizmodo

Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania Plant Reportedly Had Mold and Bacteria Problems

If you had to read Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel The Jungle in high school, then you would know just how notorious the meat packing industry was back in the early 20th century. Unfortunately few paid a similar amount of attention to the plight of immigrant communities who worked in early meat packing plants. But as should be clear from lingering on the tech beat, technology changes, but history can often repeat itself (in both cases).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

Bill Gates Says Every Piece Of Bread He's Ever Eaten Is From 'Genetically-Modified Wheat': Why He's Rooting For GMOs

Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates visited Kenya this week and amid his hectic schedule, he found time to rally support for the controversial use of genetically-modified crops. What Happened: Genetically-modified organisms, or GMOs, are now widely prevalent, the Microsoft co-founder suggested, while speaking at the University of Nairobi, Kenyan online...
Thrillist

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled Due to Listeria

Billie Joe Armstrong's mushrooms don't appear to be up to snuff. Green Day Produce (no relation to the band or Greene Daye from Community) has announced a recall of its enoki mushrooms because the food might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) detected listeria in a retail sample it analyzed, triggering the recall, according to the notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
foodsafetynews.com

USDA, FDA relatively mum on new outbreaks

Both the FDA and the USDA have announced new outbreaks, but have provided virtually no details on the situations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reports that it is investigating an outbreak of infections from E. coli O157:H7, but has not reported how many people are sick.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

684K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy