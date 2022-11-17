ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership

By Jennifer Shutt
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUCzj_0jEfzK9C00

Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from leadership during a 15-minute speech just after the House met on Nov. 17, 2022 (Allison Shelley/Getty Images).

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress.

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said in remarks on the floor of the House. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

Pelosi, who wore a winter-white pantsuit in a nod to suffragettes and other key moments throughout her own political career, announced her retirement from leadership during a 15-minute speech just after the House met at noon with the chamber full of Democratic members and several Republicans. She has served as Democrats’ leader while they were in both the minority and majority for 19 years.

House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer, of Maryland, who has served for years alongside Pelosi, also announced he’d leave leadership but remain in Congress, heading back to the Appropriations Committee, which controls discretionary government spending to the tune of about $1.5 trillion a year.

Hoyer said he would back New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Caucus chairman, for Democratic leader. Jeffries, 52, would represent a new generation taking over leadership.

‘No greater honor’

Pelosi in her speech said that no matter how many titles she’s received over the years — speaker, leader, whip — “there is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco.”

“This I will continue to do as a member of the House, speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California and defending our Constitution,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s announcement came just weeks after a man broke into the San Francisco home she shares with her husband and attacked him with a hammer while she was in Washington, D.C. The suspect, who faces state and federal criminal charges, said during the incident he was searching for Pelosi, similar to insurrectionists in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol who went looking for her.

Pelosi said Thursday that she was grateful for the outpouring of support following the attack on her husband, saying he “has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support.”

“We’re all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery. Thank you so much,” she said, before getting a round of applause.

Pelosi’s decision to step aside from leadership follows a Democratic performance that turned out much better during the midterm elections than expected. And while the party did lose control of the House, Republicans so far have secured just the minimum 218 seats needed to hold the majority with 211 for Democrats and the remaining six races not yet called by The Associated Press.

Pelosi said the election shows Americans have rejected calls to violence and threats to the country’s democracy.

“Last week the American people spoke, and their voices were raised in defense of liberty, of the rule of law and democracy itself,” she said. “With these elections, the people stood in the breach and repelled the assault on democracy. They resoundingly rejected violence and insurrection.”

President Joe Biden released a statement saying Pelosi “is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history.”

“In the first two years of my presidency, she is a singular force securing once-in-a-generation bills that will define our nation for decades to come,” Biden wrote. “Because of Nancy Pelosi, the lives of millions and millions of Americans are better, even in districts represented by Republicans who voted against her bills and too often vilify her.”

Changes in Democratic leadership

Pelosi’s resignation from the top Democratic role in the House coincides with a promise she made to her caucus years ago that this would be her last Congress at the helm.

Hoyer, who was No. 2 to Pelosi, endorsed Jeffries, of New York, as Democratic leader.

“He is a skilled and capable leader who will help us win back the Majority in 2024 as we strive to continue delivering on our promises to the American people,” Hoyer wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter.

“I look forward to serving as a resource to him, to the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and to our entire Caucus in whatever capacity I can best be of assistance as we move forward together to address the nation’s challenges,” Hoyer added.

House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, said in a statement that he looks forward to doing whatever he can “to assist our new generation of Democratic Leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar.” Clark, of Massachusetts, is now the assistant speaker, while Aguilar, of California, is the vice chairman of the Democratic caucus.

With Democrats moving from the House majority to the minority, the minority leader and minority whip spots will become the top roles for Democratic leaders, followed by assistant speaker, Democratic Caucus chair and Democratic caucus vice chair.

House Democrats are scheduled to hold their leadership elections on Nov. 30, a few days after members return from the Thanksgiving week break.

Other congressional leaders

Pelosi’s Thursday announcement makes her the only member of congressional leadership, the so-called four corners, who will leave their leadership role next year.

House Republicans voted this week to keep Rep. Kevin McCarthy as their nominee for speaker. He has yet to secure the needed 218 floor votes in January to secure the gavel.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell will remain the Senate minority leader next session after fending off a long-shot bid from Florida’s Rick Scott during a closed-door vote Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, is expected to stay in that role once the conference gathers to officially vote Dec. 8.

Pelosi was first elected to the 100th Congress following a special election to fill a vacancy created by the death of Rep. Sala Burton. She often says she was forged in the Appropriations Committee before becoming House Democratic whip in 2001. Her colleagues then voted her in as minority leader in 2003.

Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first female speaker in U.S. history, a role that saw her negotiate and move sweeping packages through narrow majorities, including Obamacare, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in 2021 and Democrats’ climate change and health care package known as the Inflation Reduction Act this summer.

Pelosi has also overseen negotiations on dozens of bipartisan bills throughout her years as speaker and House minority leader.

Pelosi said Thursday that she will continue looking toward the country’s future.

“A new day is dawning on the horizon and I look forward, always forward, to the unfolding story of our nation — a story of light and love, of patriotism and progress, of many becoming one,” she said. “And always an unfinished mission to make the dreams of today, the reality of tomorrow.”

The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 5

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws

A Missouri judge on Monday ruled staff in the attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law.  Cole County Judge Jon Beetem determined the attorney general’s office violated the Sunshine Law by taking steps to conceal […] The post Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt

Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws. Investigators from the Department of Health and Senior Services visited Freeman Health System in Joplin this week, […] The post Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Who will replace Nancy Pelosi after House speaker exits Democratic leadership?

Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will step aside to allow a new leader to take the reins of the House Democratic caucus.The speaker of the House made a floor speech annoucing her plans just after noon. She has led the Democratic caucus since being elevated to minority leader in 2003, and became the first woman to be Speaker when she was first elected to the role in 2007.“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said, and while not specifically naming a successor she noted that it was time for a new generation to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech

Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
Axios

Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
MARYLAND STATE
Missouri Independent

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ARIZONA STATE
Missouri Independent

A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year

WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing the debt limit and government funding deadlines as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table for spending cuts, should the GOP regain control of Congress following the midterm elections. Republicans unhappy about government spending could move to shut down the government, a tactic unsuccessful for the GOP in […] The post A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KENTUCKY STATE
Missouri Independent

Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recovering in the hospital Friday morning after a man in his 40s broke into their San Francisco home in the early morning and “violently assaulted” the 82-year-old, according to a statement from spokesman Drew Hammill. Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who has a U.S. […] The post Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Missouri Independent

‘Not a new or novel policy’: Judge rules Missouri town cannot ban woman seeking records

An Edgar Springs woman won a partial victory Tuesday in her long-running dispute with her city when a judge ruled local officials violated her constitutional rights and the state’s Sunshine Law. The small Phelps County city must pay Rebecca Varney a fine of $600 plus her legal costs for “knowing and purposeful” violations of the […] The post ‘Not a new or novel policy’: Judge rules Missouri town cannot ban woman seeking records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near

WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency. Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Missouri Independent

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

This story has been corrected since it was first published.  Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade.  The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went […] The post Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri House GOP pick new floor leader, speaker pro tem at post-election caucus

Missouri House Republicans chose a Kansas City-area lawmaker as majority floor leader Wednesday and a southeast Missouri representative as the caucus nominee for speaker pro tem in a post-election meeting in the Capitol. State Rep. Jonathan Patterson of Lee’s Summit, who will be starting his third term in January, was chosen to serve as  majority […] The post Missouri House GOP pick new floor leader, speaker pro tem at post-election caucus appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy