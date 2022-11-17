Wanted Chesapeake man on the run after police chase ends in crash in Norfolk

A police chase in Norfolk led to a crash with the suspect now on the run.

On November 17, 2022, around 11:16 AM, Virginia State Police made a traffic stop for reckless driving, westbound I-64 passing Tidewater.

The vehicle stopped at Granby Street, on I-64.

A State Trooper identified the driver as Lamont Malone of Chesapeake.

As the trooper returned to his vehicle to run the license through DMV, Malone fled the scene, leading to a police chase.

The vehicle was pursued down Granby Street until the trooper self-terminated the chase. They say this was based on the speed of the vehicle and that the driver was running multiple red lights.

According to police, the trooper slowed and deactivated his emergency lights and canvassed the area.

The trooper was able to locate the vehicle after it crashed at the intersection of Granby and Dupree.

Police say Malone, had already exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The trooper searched the area for Malone along with Norfolk K-9 unit but was unable to locate Malone.

Police found out that Malone was wanted out of Chesapeake for multiple charges. The trooper will obtain warrants for multiple charges on Malone.