ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Wanted Chesapeake man on the run after police chase ends in crash in Norfolk

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBPQn_0jEfzC5O00

A police chase in Norfolk led to a crash with the suspect now on the run.

On November 17, 2022, around 11:16 AM, Virginia State Police made a traffic stop for reckless driving, westbound I-64 passing Tidewater.

The vehicle stopped at Granby Street, on I-64.

A State Trooper identified the driver as Lamont Malone of Chesapeake.

As the trooper returned to his vehicle to run the license through DMV, Malone fled the scene, leading to a police chase.

The vehicle was pursued down Granby Street until the trooper self-terminated the chase. They say this was based on the speed of the vehicle and that the driver was running multiple red lights.

According to police, the trooper slowed and deactivated his emergency lights and canvassed the area.

The trooper was able to locate the vehicle after it crashed at the intersection of Granby and Dupree.

Police say Malone, had already exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The trooper searched the area for Malone along with Norfolk K-9 unit but was unable to locate Malone.

Police found out that Malone was wanted out of Chesapeake for multiple charges. The trooper will obtain warrants for multiple charges on Malone.

Comments / 5

ISayWTFIWANT2Say?✌?
4d ago

Smh just ridiculous why put so many people lives in danger I hope this dummy gets caught soon …Glad nobody got hurt👏

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

24-year-old dies crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man died in a crash Monday on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk police say it happened at Virginia Ham Drive, between Wilroy Road and Suburban Drive, and the roadway was shut down for some time as police investigated. Captain Michael Wise with Suffolk...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police investigate burglary at The Retro Company

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a burglary it said took place Sunday at The Retro Company in the 500 block of Settlers Landing Road. Public Safety Communications received the call around 4 p.m. in reference to a burglary, police said, with the investigation showing that a suspect, or suspects, entered the business through a rear window and then removed items before leaving from the same window.
13News Now

Police: Woman shot in Hampton early Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, this incident was reported just after 4:00 a.m. when Hampton's Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When they got to the hospital, officers found an adult female who was being treated for an injury described as "non-life-threatening."
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman walks in to Hampton hospital with gunshot wound early Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
HAMPTON, VA
wbtw.com

Victim confronts man who raped her 28 years ago in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Linwood Scott, who is believed to be in his late 70’s, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for an attack on a young mother that occurred 28 years ago. 10 On Your Side has followed the case of rape victim Margaret Mills...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk commonwealth’s attorney under fire for handling of high-profile murder case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s commonwealth’s attorney is called a progressive prosecutor, who is now reforming Norfolk’s criminal justice system. Ramin Fatehi is ruffling a lot of feathers, and his critics say he is partially responsible for a spike in crime in Norfolk. His critics include judges and the family of a high-profile murder case.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy