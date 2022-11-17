Marriage by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. A Telephone Call. Trafford went back to Solomonson for a day or so,-183- and then to London, to resume the experimental work of the research he had in hand. But he was so much in love with Marjorie that for some days it was a very dazed mind that fumbled with the apparatus—arranged it and rearranged it, and fell into daydreams that gave the utmost concern to Durgan the bottle-washer.

