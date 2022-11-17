Read full article on original website
Texas investigates celebrity endorsements of bankrupt crypto firm FTX
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is investigating celebrities who had endorsed FTX, the now bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, for potentially violating state securities laws. The Texas State Securities Board started looking into FTX’s operations last...
Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices
As voting experts cheered the losses of election conspiracy theorists in numerous high-profile races on Election Day, Paddy McGuire prepared to hand over his office to one of them. McGuire, the auditor of Mason County in western Washington, lost his reelection bid to Steve Duenkel, a Republican who has echoed...
Man gets jail for joining Capitol riot after Tinder date
A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol after seeing the riot erupt on a Tinder date's television and taking an Uber ride to join the mob's attack, court records show. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan also on Friday ordered Jeffrey...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown pardons 45K for marijuana convictions
About 45,000 people previously convicted of marijuana possession in Oregon will be pardoned and $14 million in fines will be forgiven.
