Driver Arrested in Whittier Incident That Left Pasadena Police Cadet, Others Law Enforcement Trainees Injured

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. said Alejandro Martinez is in grave condition, and four other cadets remain hospitalized in critical condition. The cadets were injured last Wednesday morning when a Honda CRV swerved into a group of about 75 cadets on a training run near the sheriff's department STARS Explorer Academy in South Whittier.The crash injured 25 recruits. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. As of Sunday, authorities said all but five were released from hospitals. "At this time, four recruits from Sheriff's Academy Class # 464 still remain in critical condition and the rest have...

WHITTIER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO