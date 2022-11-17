Driver Arrested in Whittier Incident That Left Pasadena Police Cadet, Others Law Enforcement Trainees Injured

Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Officers Responding to ‘Unknown Trouble’ Call Find Man Struck in Head By Gun, Crowbar
Pasadena officers responding to a call transferred from the California Highway Patrol dispatch about 9:45 p.m. Monday encountered a victim who had been struck by a handgun then a crowbar, police said. The victim, a man in his 30’s, suffered a one-inch laceration on his head and hand injuries but...
pasadenanow.com
Sheriff’s Dept. Trainee Injured by SUV in Same Incident as Pasadena Cadet is in ‘Grave Condition’
One of the five Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in “grave condition,” sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The cadet was identified as Alejandro Martinez by the Los...
foxla.com
405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later
LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
Sheriff's cadet in grave condition; 4 others critical following Whittier crash
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. said Alejandro Martinez is in grave condition, and four other cadets remain hospitalized in critical condition. The cadets were injured last Wednesday morning when a Honda CRV swerved into a group of about 75 cadets on a training run near the sheriff's department STARS Explorer Academy in South Whittier.The crash injured 25 recruits. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. As of Sunday, authorities said all but five were released from hospitals. "At this time, four recruits from Sheriff's Academy Class # 464 still remain in critical condition and the rest have...
pasadenanow.com
Attorney: Client Fell Asleep Behind The Wheel Before Car Crashed Into Police Cadets
An attorney for the man who swerved his SUV into the group of police cadets, including one from Pasadena, said the crash was an accident caused when the man fell asleep behind the wheel. Attorney Alexandra Kazarian told Los Angeles Magazine that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, of Diamond Bar, comes from a law enforcement family and has “zero animosity toward law enforcement.”
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Man Shot To Death Near Pickup Truck
11.20.2022 | 10:27 PM | SANTA ANA – A 25-year-old man was shot to death near a pickup truck parked on a residential street, Sunday night. The man, identified as Jerardo Vieyra, 25, of Fullerton, was found down with multiple gunshot wounds by authorities following reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Oak Street, south of East McFadden Avenue, around 10:27 PM.
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
pasadenanow.com
Police Department Could Get Additional Funds For More Training
The City Council will consider amending the Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Budget by recognizing revenue and appropriations of $350,000 in the Police Department’s General Fund for use of force and de-escalation training. The funds are made available through the state’s board of state and community corrections. These funds...
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
countynews.tv
Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian
11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash
Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
Person shot near freeway offramp in Torrance area
A person was shot and wounded today near a freeway offramp in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway. The northbound 405 Freeway closed from Western Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard while an investigation was conducted.
foxla.com
2 women shot and killed in car in Moreno Valley
Two women were found shot in a car in Moreno Valley. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Multiple felony charges filed against driver in wild chase through Orange County, LA
A driver accused in a wild televised chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week has now been charged with more than two dozen felonies.
LAPD offers $5,000 reward for info on violent hit-and-run crash caught on camera
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a violent hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera. A video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moment the suspect smashes into the victim before speeding away. Police say the suspect ran a red light moments before it slammed into another car at […]
West Covina police seeking suspect who fatally shot two of his cousins
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two of his cousins in West Covina in early November. According to West Covina Police Department, the shooting occurred on November 2 at the Walnut Ridge apartment complex on the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.The victims, brothers Maliki Foust, 22 and Majarion Foust, 19, were sitting inside of a car at the complex's carport when they were approached by their cousin, Michael Mariano Jr., 19.At some point, a shooting occurred, leaving both of the victims dead at the scene. They were both shot multiple times. Surveillance...
