wymt.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Bailey Jo Dials
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bailey Jo Dials in an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Bailey is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.16 GPA. She won first place in promotional video during the Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky state competition. She served at the Martin County High School chapter’s Executive Vice President and Vice President of Social Media.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
wymt.com
‘Greatest party in town’ returns in-person to benefit EKY nonprofit
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This year, Hazard’s Christmas for Charity is back in-person. It has been virtual since the start of the pandemic. The gala raises money for nonprofits. This year the event is back at Hazard Community and Technical College on Saturday, December 3. It begins at 8:00 p.m.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES. ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma...
wymt.com
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
wklw.com
Over $80k Worth Of Flood Relief Supplies Donated To EKY
Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies are still being donated to eastern Kentucky’s flood victims. Two trucks yesterday delivered over 80 thousand dollars in supplies to the Pike County area. The supplies were donated by Virginia-based business Rockingham Cooperative. Months have passed since July’s devastating flooding...
wymt.com
First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
Last baby born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Friday, Nov. 19, was the last day labor and delivery services were available at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Elijah Royce Bradley is the final child born at the hospital. He was born on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:36 p.m. Elijah’s parents are Makayla Triplett and Steven Bradley […]
thelevisalazer.com
STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS
FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts
Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
thelevisalazer.com
IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY
Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
wymt.com
‘It’s a work of God’: East Kentucky Dream Center hosts fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) held its fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community. Along with the usual turkey and dressing, the meal featured all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings but was all to help those who may otherwise not have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday tradition.
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the Kids
Santa Claus waiting for a train at the Malmi railway station in Helsinki, FinlandAnelli Salo/Wikipedia Commons. You won't see "the Jolly Old Elf" lurking about train stations this year. The Santa Train is back on track after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.
legalizationprofiles.org
Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Huntington, West Virginia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Huntington on Saturday, November 19. Located at 2013 5th Ave., the medical dispensary will have operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
2 more students released from hospital after Kentucky school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Two more students have been released from the hospital after a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky last week. Magoffin County Schools said on Facebook that four students and the bus driver still remain hospitalized. 18 students and the driver were originally taken to the hospital on Monday, Nov. 15 after the […]
West Virginia residents on alert after alleged racially-charged incidents over the weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
