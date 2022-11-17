Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
A vaccine against fentanyl might be near; Plus, how to avoid Thanksgiving allergic reactions, and more health news
Researchers report they have created a vaccine to fight fentanyl addiction, in a potential breakthrough in the opioid epidemic. The shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the “high” that users crave. It could be used to prevent relapses in people trying to quit opioids, once it gets through clinical trials, the scientists said.
KXLY
Youth Suicides Up With Shortage of Mental Health Professionals
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Mental health professional workforce shortages are associated with increased youth suicides, according to a study published online Nov. 21 in JAMA Pediatrics. Jennifer A. Hoffmann, M.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cross-sectional...
KXLY
ACR: Opioids Raise Risk for VTE in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioid initiation among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with similar major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and all-cause mortality risk versus nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) initiation; however, opioids did contribute to a higher risk for venous thromboembolism, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
KXLY
COVID-19, RSV and the flu: What the ‘triple threat’ means for children
Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses like the common cold and seasonal flu keep kids out of school and social activities. But this year, more children than usual are ending up at emergency departments and hospitals. Pediatric emergency rooms in some states are at or over capacity due to...
KXLY
5 major mistakes people make when recycling
An estimated 75% of the waste stream in the U.S. could be diverted from landfills and recycled, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Yet less than 30% is. The slogan "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" is believed to have been born around the same time Congress passed the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act in 1976. Since then, the battle cry has been used to promote conserving natural resources.
KXLY
64% of Americans are now exposed to extreme heat. Here’s why that’s worrying
The infamous Dust Bowl years of the 1930s saw unprecedented extreme heat waves decimate the Midwest and the Great Plains. Temperatures climbed to well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in states used to a relatively cool climate. Over the span of six years, roughly 5,000 people died from heat-related causes, and intense drought made agricultural efforts nearly impossible.
KXLY
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS.
Comments / 0