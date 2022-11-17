Read full article on original website
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Man dies in head-on crash near Rio Vista; adult and several children taken to hospital
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rio Vista Police Department said the driver of a sedan died when he crashed head-on with a minivan Thursday afternoon. Police said the crash happened around 3:10 on River Road, north of the Rio Vista Bridge. The driver of the sedan had a 13-year-old passenger in the car with […]
5 killed in Highway 4 crash identified as Solano County residents
PITTSBURG — Five Solano County residents, including three children, were identified as those killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office identified the five as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville; Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo; Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo; Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo; and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo.Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.
California fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs boy
The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work. Surveillance video obtained by KTLA’s sister station KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift at the restaurant, located at […]
Deadly crash involving pedestrian on HWY 4 in Pittsburg causes major backup, CHP says
A deadly multi-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has caused major traffic delays in the East Bay.
Police Refuse to Describe Horror Discovery of Missing Woman Alexis Gabe
Investigators needed a forensic odontologist to identify missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, whose partial remains were discovered last week, police said in a press conference Monday. “Due to the fact that a forensic odontologist confirmed the partial remains via dental records, you can only imagine what we have recovered,” Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department said. “Out of respect to the Gabe family, we do not want to get into specifics of what exact remains were recovered.” Gabe was reported missing Jan. 27 after she didn’t return home from her ex-boyfriend’s house. A visitor from Alaska made...
2 dead in horrendous multi-car crash in Redwood City
REDWOOD CITY -- El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down late Friday evening due to a fatal collision between two vehicles.A Redwood City police spokesperson said late Friday night that two people died in the collision, which occurred in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue.Police said the collision occurred at approximately 7:56 p.m. Friday.Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles on the west sidewalk of El Camino Real with major damage and one vehicle on fire.A witness told KPIX he saw what looked like two cars racing and that those drivers hit another car that pulled out into the intersection.Officers utilized fire extinguishers from their patrol vehicles to put out the fire. One 17-year-old juvenile driver was located inside this vehicle along with two passengers. The driver and both passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located the other vehicle with two adults -- the driver and the front passenger -- trapped inside. Both were later confirmed deceased.Police reported on Saturday at around 5:15 a.m. the roadway had reopened.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redwood City police department's Investigations Unit at (650) 780-7111.
Amy Schneider Wins Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions: 'It's a Great Feeling'
Schneider is Jeopardy!'s most-winning woman and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions Amy Schneider has proclaimed victory in Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions! The former software engineering manager, from Oakland, Calif., won the $250,000 grand prize on Monday after winning three games against her opponents. "I feel amazing," Schneider, 42, said after her win, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. "Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, 'I'm on stage in the Tournament of Champions...
