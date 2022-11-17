Read full article on original website
KXLY
Many With Psychosis Have Long-Term Functional Morbidity
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A diagnosis of psychosis in adolescence is associated with long-term functional morbidity, meeting the criteria for not being in education, employment, and training (NEET), according to a study published online Oct. 28 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Ida Ringbom, M.D., from the University of...
KXLY
PRIORIX, M-M-R II Vaccines Interchangeable for MMR
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines PRIORIX and M-M-R II are interchangeable, according to research published in the Nov. 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Elisabeth Krow-Lucal, Ph.D., from the CDC...
KXLY
COVID-19, RSV and the flu: What the ‘triple threat’ means for children
Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses like the common cold and seasonal flu keep kids out of school and social activities. But this year, more children than usual are ending up at emergency departments and hospitals. Pediatric emergency rooms in some states are at or over capacity due to...
KXLY
Most Pivotal Trials of New Drugs Recruit From Low-, Middle-Income Countries
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most pivotal trials of new cancer, cardiovascular, and neurologic drugs recruit from low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), according to a study published online Nov. 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Fareed A. Awan, Ph.D., from McGill University in Montreal, and colleagues...
KXLY
CDC: Flu Has Started Early and With a Punch
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Flu season has struck the United States hard and early, burdening hospitals that are also coping with a surge in other respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19. The nation has seen at least 4.4 million cases of flu so...
KXLY
ACR: Opioids Raise Risk for VTE in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioid initiation among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with similar major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and all-cause mortality risk versus nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) initiation; however, opioids did contribute to a higher risk for venous thromboembolism, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
KXLY
Youth Suicides Up With Shortage of Mental Health Professionals
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Mental health professional workforce shortages are associated with increased youth suicides, according to a study published online Nov. 21 in JAMA Pediatrics. Jennifer A. Hoffmann, M.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cross-sectional...
KXLY
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS.
