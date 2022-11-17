PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — A 17-year-old female from Urbana was ticketed for driving with a suspended driver’s license and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle during a traffic stop at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, near the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 200 North on the city’s south edge. Also, a passenger in the teen’s vehicle — Mason Mullikan, 21, of Urbana — was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police checked the license plate of a 1992 Buick Century the teen was driving and determined that its registered owner had a suspended license. During the traffic stop, police found more than 3.7 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

PAXTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO