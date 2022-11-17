Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Tilton firefighters respond to restaurant kitchen fire
TILTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire Monday morning at 2200 Georgetown Road, better known as Rich's Family Restaurant. According to Tilton Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 3:35 am for reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the restaurant.
newschannel20.com
Crews respond to fire at local union
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at 1005 N Dunlap Ave, the Plumbers Pipefitters Local 149 union. Crews were dispatched around 2:50 pm today. The Champaign County Sheriff's office confirmed there are currently no reported injuries. Tolono and Savoy fire departments, the...
Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton catches fire
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Fire officials responded to a fire at Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton early Monday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of 2200 Georgetown Road after reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof. Upon arrival, crews found the source of flames coming from the ventilation […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Rich’s Family Restaurant Temporarily Closed after Fire Incident
An early Monday morning fire has resulted with a popular Tilton restaurant being temporarily closed. The blaze was at Rich’s Family Restaurant, located along Georgetown Road. Tilton, Westville, Georgetown and Kickapoo volunteer firefighters were among units that responded to the alarm. Firefighters removed some vents on the roof to...
newschannel20.com
Two cats rescued from house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE;. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday. Crews responded to the fire at 4:03 p.m. in the 1500 block of Casselbury Lane. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the rear, second floor of the home.
fordcountychronicle.com
Prairie City Wine Room opens in downtown Paxton
PAXTON — Lisa Allen has not had much downtime this month. A special education teacher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School by day, Allen has been working three nights a week, too, at her newly opened wine bar in downtown Paxton: the Prairie City Wine Room. “To begin with, it’s been...
Iroquois County Public Health Department holds long-awaited meeting Monday night
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — After being postponed on Nov. 2, the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s Board of Health will be meeting on Monday night. This will be the first opportunity for Administrator Dee Schippert to address the Illinois State Police’s investigation of the complaints leveled against her. The meeting’s agenda includes Schippert’s usual reports, […]
WAND TV
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty today to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur. On September 10, Decatur officers responded to the Oasis Day Center on Cerro Gordo and located a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower body. The victim was transported via ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
‘It wasn’t a random act’: Sunday Rantoul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight. “Obviously, middle of the […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter (Nov. 21, 2022)
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — A 17-year-old female from Urbana was ticketed for driving with a suspended driver’s license and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle during a traffic stop at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, near the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 200 North on the city’s south edge. Also, a passenger in the teen’s vehicle — Mason Mullikan, 21, of Urbana — was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police checked the license plate of a 1992 Buick Century the teen was driving and determined that its registered owner had a suspended license. During the traffic stop, police found more than 3.7 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.
Crime Stoppers seeking help in 2014 murder investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is continue to work on cold cases, asking this week for the public’s assistance in solving a murder that happened in 2014. The murder happened on Aug. 9, 2014, in the area of Springfield Avenue and Neil Street. Crime Stoppers officials said Champaign Police officers were flagged […]
Rantoul police confirms deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– Rantoul Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting at the 1100 block of Falcon Drive at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found two people who had been shot upon arrival. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 15-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a […]
25newsnow.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 people hurt as icy roads cause single car crash in Tazewell County
UPDATE (11 p.m.) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said icy roads caused a single car crash that injured two people near the intersection of Dee Mack and East Cruger Roads, between Washington and Eureka. The driver said he hit black ice, causing his car to spin before it...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Police reopen Veterans Parkway on Bloomington’s south side after multiple crashes
UPDATE (6:55 p.m.) - Bloomington Police say they reopened Veterans Parkway in both directions has been reopened after multiple crashes on an overpass on the city’s south side. The accidents happened above Bunn Street, but police said there were no serious injuries. Police blocked off Veterans, between Main Street...
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
wjol.com
Horrific Crash But Miraculously Driver Survives
Crash on Tuesday happened in front of the Homer fire department at 143rd and I-355. One vehicle wedged underneath a Homer Tree Service semi-truck on Tuesday. It happened in front of the Northwest Homer Fire Protection Station 1 along 143rd Street near I-355. Officials tell WJOL that 143rd was closed for about an hour and a half. One person, the driver of the vehicle, was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known.
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
