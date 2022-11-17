Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov.11. She was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect arrested on open murder charges in south Reno shooting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is facing open murder charges after a woman was found shot to death in south Reno. The victim was found lying in the street on Offenhauser Drive early Sunday morning. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Reno Police say...
2news.com
Our Center Reno Responds to Deadly Violence at Club Q
(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs. They mention that Our Center gathered at two...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
KOLO TV Reno
Police crack down on Reno sideshow, issue 19 citations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Saturday night crackdown on car sideshow activity in Reno led to 19 citations, an arrest for driving under the influence and one towed vehicle, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. In all, law enforcement made 22 traffic stops. The Nevada State Police and the Washoe County...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City's FISH transport car vandalized
Employees at the Friends In Service Helping campus off East Long Street discovered Sunday morning one of their vehicles had been vandalized. Someone smashed the rear window of the 1986 Honda Accord that FISH uses to transport clients in emotional crisis. “Sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning,” Megan...
KOLO TV Reno
Warm Springs Correctional Center to close
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday it will be closing the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City. In a press release, the department said it is closing the facility as a means to increase safety and security and reduce overtime. “Placing WSCC into...
2news.com
Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno
The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
1 Person Injured In Single Vehicle Collision In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
Officials from the Carson City Fire Department, sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash involving a deer on I-580 near the north Carson Street exit were called early Sunday evening and a secondary crash due to traffic backup. Emergency responders on the scene reported...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in Reno. It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Kietzke Lane at Firecreek Crossing. Reno Police say life saving measures were attempted but the pedestrian ultimately succumbed to their injuries. The driver...
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital in a car crash Friday morning on Greg Street at Industrial Way. Around 9:30 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to Greg Street at Industrial Way for reports of a single vehicle crash.
Oakland Zoo curing 'extremely ill' bear cub rescued from Tahoe store
The Oakland Zoo is caring for an “extremely ill” bear cub who was rescued after being found wandering around a retail shop in South Lake Tahoe last week.
Northern Nevada correctional facility to close, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday. Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police pedestrian safety operation nets 116 tickets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation on Friday led to 116 traffic citations and six warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Twelve officers focused on areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes. “We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make...
KOLO TV Reno
Holiday Antique Shopping
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s almost time to start thinking about holiday shopping. If you’re looking for items that are unique that you can’t find online or at a big box store, why not try an antique store? Michael Robbins, owner of Hanifan’s Arts & Antiques in Carson City, visited KOLO 8 to talk about the kind of shopping experience people can get at antique stores.
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones restored after second outage in November
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones have been restored after an outage on Monday. The outage comes a week after a LCSO dispatch phone outage that lasted over 24 hours. LCSO reported the second outage around 5:45 a.m. on...
Nevada Appeal
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
Comments / 0