‘All Hands on Deck’ hosts 4th cleanup meeting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Fountain City continue coming together to ensure our neighborhoods and city are clean. This is all thanks to a community effort led by Deputy Manager Lisa Goodwin. An ‘All Hands on Deck’ meeting was held, the fourth meeting since its start in July....
Paws Humane Society waives adoption fees for Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus, Georgia, animal shelter is offering an early Black Friday special. Starting on Monday, Nov. 21 and ending on Wednesday, Nov. 23, adoption fees are waived for animals six months and older. The shelter’s hours during this timeframe are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Although adoption fees are […]
City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication
The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
‘Fantasy in Lights’ open at Callaway Resort & Gardens
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights is celebrating 30 years this season at Callaway Resort & Gardens. The world-famous light display opened to the public on Friday, November 18 and runs through January 2nd. “For three decades, millions of families have made Fantasy in Lights a cherished Christmas...
INTERVIEW: Teaching kids how to give thanks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we enter the holiday season, are you sure the kids in your life know the reason for the season?. With the high need for screen time, how can we teach our kids to give thanks and be thankful for what they have?. We talk with...
Weekend Columbus house fire displaces 2 people
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weekend house fire has displaced two people in Columbus. According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the fire started in the crawl space under a residence on 44th Street, where a space heater was in use. No one was injured. However, $20,000 worth of items...
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
Temperatures Return to the 60s for Turkey Week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is seeing a break from the very chilly 20s this morning as most of us are waking up to the upper 30s to low 40s, but don’t expect this “warmer” morning to mean warmer temperatures this evening. Today, the Valley is only going to warm into the low 50s with cloudy conditions. Looking ahead into Turkey week, we will speed a sprinkle of rain on Tuesday but the highest coverage of rain coming in on Thanksgiving day. The rain on Thanksgiving is not expected to be a washout though, with the coverage only around 20% and expected to be late Thursday night. There is good news that does come from the incoming showers next week for the folks who don’t enjoy the chilly conditions as temperatures next week will be back in the 60s and the morning lows in the 40s. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of the showers expected during the coming holidays.
Cook Dental Care opens new location on MLK Jr. Blvd in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cook Dental Care of Columbus is returning to its roots. Today, Dr. Cathy Cook hosted a grand opening at the new location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in the original building where her father started in 1977. She says she started dentistry on Saint Mary’s...
INTERVIEW: How to handle Black Friday anxiety, stress
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Black Friday can be fun for most, but for others - whether you are a worker or shopper - trying to save money and get to the stores can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. News Leader 9 talks with licensed therapist Trey Tucker to...
North Highland Church to hand out free groceries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — North Highland Church, in partnership with faith-based organization Convoy of Hope, will hold its fourth annual Feed My City grocery giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out. The only requirement to receive groceries is to show up. North Highland Church is located at 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus.
Vietnam Veterans together for a Reunion on Fort Benning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The men of the 7th Cavalry Regiment who fought alongside LT. General Hal Moore are together for their 57th reunion of the Battle of IA Drang Valley during the Vietnam War. “There’s no other organization in the military that can say they’ve had this many reunions,...
57 years ago, Jamie Creed lost his father in the Vietnam battle at Ia Drang; this weekend he talked to the men who were in the fight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday morning a, wearing a Harris County ball cap, stood out at a reunion of soldiers who fought in the famed 1965 Vietnam battle in the Ia Drang valley. Jamie Creed didn’t fight in the intense three-day battle, but his life was forever changed by what happened there on November 17, […]
Columbus PD searching for missing 79-year-old with possible dementia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man. Police say Harold McBride was last seen on the 4500 block of Cusseta Road between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. McBride was wearing a brown hoodie with the...
Captain who served under then-Lt. Col. Hal Moore explains why he agrees with renaming Fort Benning for Moore and his wife, Julia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Retired Army Col. Tony Nadal was a captain who served under then Lt. Col. Hal Moore during that deadly battle at Landing Zone X-Ray. About a dozen old soldiers, including Nadal, gathered at the National Infantry Museum Friday for a reunion. They are at the gates of Fort Benning for a […]
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
Troup County Fire Department battles Hogansville structure fire
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire on Highway 29 near Hogansville. Hogansville Police Department says the incident occurred on the highway north of the city. According to a social media post from the agency, the smoke was “drafting into the city.”
15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting on Glenwood Drive in Columbus leaves a teenager injured. According to the Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Columbus and left a 15-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to Piedmont Columbus ER to receive treatment for...
Chilly weekend in store while tracking a few showers for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After a very cold morning, temperatures will gradually warm up to the middle 50s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine today with a few high clouds this evening ahead of a cold front. This front will keep us dry pulling in a little bit of cold air for late tonight through Saturday. […]
Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton. The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established. This incident...
