GM EV Unit BrightDrop Expects $1 Billion in 2023 Revenue, Mass Production of All-Electric Delivery Vans to Start in December

By Frank Holland,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'

Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
The Big New Exxon Mobil Climate Change Deal That Got an Assist From Joe Biden

Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
FTX Will Sell Or Restructure Global Empire, CEO Says

FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity

BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. European markets closed higher on Friday last week as investors continued to assess the trajectory of...
If Rail Strike Begins, ‘I Think Every Union' Will Honor Picket Line, Says BLET President

BLET, one of the largest rail unions, voted to ratify the labor deal, but members will not cross the picket line of BRS, the Signalmen's Union, which can strike as of Dec. 5. "Our members will certainly honor the picket line of BRS," said BLET president Dennis Pierce in an interview with CNBC. "I think every union will."
Stock Futures Are Little Changed on Monday Evening

Stock futures are little changed Monday night as investors worry about the prospect of China reinstating pandemic restrictions. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.04%, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.03%. It follows a volatile trading day that brought...
Shares of Indonesia's GoTo Fall 6% as Nine-Month Loss Swells

GoTo accumulated a loss of 20.32 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) between January and September, far more than the 11.58 trillion rupiah loss reported a year ago. For the third quarter, GoTo reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 3.7 trillion rupiah (about $235 million), about 11% smaller than the 4.2 trillion rupiah adjusted EBITDA loss posted a year ago.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Zoom – Shares of the pandemic darling slid 4.4% in extended trading Monday. Though the videoconferencing company topped expectations for earnings and revenue, it gave a weak outlook for the fourth quarter. Dell – The technology company popped as much...

