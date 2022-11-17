Read full article on original website
Jermaine Dupri Picks Usher’s “Nice & Slow” As Best Song He’s Written
Jermaine Dupri says that Usher’s “Nice and Slow” is the best song he’s ever written. Jermaine Dupri says that the best song he ever worked on is Usher’s “Nice & Slow.” Dupri made the selection while speaking with HipHopDX at the Soul Train Awards.
Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”
“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
Omerettà The Great Is Feeling Like An “Emotional Gangsta” On Her New EP
With so many female rappers currently on the rise, it can be hard to keep up with all the new music they’ve been sending our way. The latest diva to drop off a project is Atlanta’s own Omerettà the Great, who popped off on her Emotional Gangsta EP this weekend.
Julia Fox Says She Was “Delusional” During Ye Relationship, Dated Him To “Help” Kim K
The “Uncut Gems” actress has been speaking her truth all over social media. Every romantic relationship gone awry comes with its own list of regrets. For many of us, we’re able to put the past behind us and move on after a breakup. For celebrities, though, fanbases can continue to live in the past, judging you harshly on who you previously associated yourself with. Recently, Julia Fox experienced this.
Meek Mill Shows Out On “God Did” Freestyle Ahead Of “Flamerz 5” Release
Meek Mill surely isn’t holding back ahead of his Flamerz 5 mixtape. The Philadelphia native finally shared his “God Did” freestyle on Monday (November 21), aggressively spitting bars on bars over DJ Khaled’s hit song. The track landed on YouTube simultaneously with a Benjamin Carter-directed visual....
Chris Brown Rants As AMAs Seemingly Cancel His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Tank has since entered the chat, and is pressing the award show for answers as to why Breezy has been cancelled. Music lovers have been looking forward to this Sunday’s (November 20) American Music Awards for weeks now. Seeing the attendees walk the red carpet in their glamorous outfits is undeniably part of the fun. However, the real entertainment comes from the live performances that take place on stage.
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back At Critics During AMAs Speech
Machine Gun Kelly called out his haters in “the rock community” at the AMAs. Machine Gun Kelly called out those who view him as a “tourist” in rock music on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, Sunday. Kelly had won the award for Favorite Rock Artist for a second straight year.
Cardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight’s AMAs: Report
Looks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in. In the wake of Takeoff’s death at the start of November, Cardi B has kept relatively quiet. She and her husband Offset were spotted looking somber ahead of their fallen family member’s memorial. Not long after, her Instagram feed lit up with a heartwarming tribute to the late Migo.
NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef
NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
Ne-Yo Trends After Caressing Twerking Fan
A video of Ne-Yo caressing a twerking fan from behind has been making its rounds on social media. Ne-Yo isn’t letting his pending divorce stop his fun. The “So Sick” singers is currently going through a divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. But judging by his recent outing with fans, Ne-Yo isn’t taking his split from Crytal too hard.
21 Lil Harold & G Herbo Team Up For “Damn”
It’s a big year for 21 Lil Harold, and it’s only getting bigger. The Atlanta rapper dropped his debut album, Larry, back in March, which included features from Offset, Latto, G Herbo, and Slimelife Shawty. But he didn’t take any time to rest. In November, he released “Robbin Season,” the first of three singles for his upcoming album After the Curse. Apparently, the project will include features from the likes of 21 Savage and more.
Phony Ppl Connects With JoJo, Megan Thee Stallion, & More On On Their “Euphonyus” Album
Just in time for R&B season, Phony Ppl has returned with a follow-up to their 2018 album, mō’zā-ik. On Friday (November 18), the musical group finally dropped off their Euphonyus project, complete with guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, JoJo, Leon Thomas, and more. For thee Houston...
DJ Khaled & Airbnb Recreate His Sneaker Room For New Giveaway
DJ Khaled is giving two fans a chance to sleep surrounded by his sneakers. Over the last few years, DJ Khaled has proven himself to be one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire world. He loves shoes, and he has a particular penchant for rare Air Jordans. In fact, he even has his very own Jumpman collaborations.
ATL Jacob Details His First Song With Future, Dream Collabs, And “WAIT FOR YOU” In “On The Come Up”
ATL Jacob spoke with HotNewHipHop about his influences, dream collaborations, and his favorite song on the latest episode of “On The Come Up.”. The number of beat tags that emerged in the past decade is endless. Some of them are quite iconic in their own right, while others largely raise awareness of the producer’s profile. One tag that became a mainstay in the culture, especially in Future’s recent catalog, is “ATL Jacob, ATL Jacob.”
Moneybagg Yo Concert Disrupted By Brawl
Even while people were fighting in the front row, Moneybagg kept his show going. Live shows can be an amazing experience for fans and general music enjoyers, but it can also be a danger zone. Recently, a shooting broke out during Asian Doll’s show at a North Carolina college, which left two patrons wounded. Fortunately, Moneybagg Yo did not face that at his recent show in South Carolina, but he did see some flying punches.
Juelz Santana Talks Lean Addiction, Drinking With Lil Wayne & Paul Wall
He’s speaking about his previously addiction once again and offers advice to any youth struggling with Lean. The topic of addiction has been ongoing in Hip Hop, and Juelz Santana is sharing his story. The Dipset hitmaker has experienced his fair share of troubles throughout his life, and several have emerged during his career. Still, Juelz has managed to rise above, and during a recent interview with VladTV, he shared an interesting story about his previous addiction to lean.
PinkPantheress Drops “Do You Miss Me?”
PinkPantheress has been on fire ever since she released her debut project to hell with it in 2021. The TikTok phenom is obviously capitalizing on the success of to hell with it, which featured hit tracks like “Pain,” “I must apologise,” and “Just for me.” This year, she released a collection of remixes for the project, and collaborated with the likes of Mura Masa, Lil Uzi Vert, WILLOW, and Sam Gellaitry.
Kirk Knight Takes Us On A “Walkthru”
It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard from Pro Era affiliate Kirk Knight. Previously, he brought Nyck @ Knight back when he dropped “Casamigos Freestyle” with Nyck Caution. Other than that, it’s been relatively quiet on his end, but he’s back. Kirk Knight has just released “Walkthru,” a floaty new trap cut complete with a bright music video.
Nas Ties Jay-Z’s Billboard Record With “King’s Disease III”
Nas scores his 16th top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with “King’s Disease III.”. Nas came through with a last-minute contender for album of the year with his latest collaborative effort alongside Hit-Boy, King’s Disease III. Critics and fans dubbed the newest opus from the Queensbridge luminary as one of his best in decades, and it looks like the numbers are backing this sentiment.
