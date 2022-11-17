I’ve been seeing some photographs recently of old-style sources of chemical information - volumes of Beilstein, of the Chemical Abstracts Collective Indices, of Aldrich catalogs. A vanished world! The first reaction I ever did in a research chemistry lab was to remove the three acetyls off of tri-O-acetyl D-glucal with sodium methoxide in methanol, and that reaction is the same as it ever was - if I needed some D-glucal and all that was available was a bottle of good ol’ TAG (as we used to call it), I would do that reaction exactly the same way as I did it during that summer internship in June of 1982. As G. H. Hardy said when demonstrating Euclid’s proof of the infinitude of prime numbers in A Mathematician’s Apology, “time has not written a wrinkle” on it. Deacetylation with sodium methoxide is hardly in the Euclid class, but it’s still just as useful as it ever was.

