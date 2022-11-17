Read full article on original website
Blizzard to keep bugged Overwatch 2 hero available despite damage issues
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that Tracer will not be removed from the game following the discovery of a bug affecting her damage falloff. As reported by PCGamesN, Keller shared in a Reddit comment two days ago that the Overwatch 2 development team is aware of the bug and is working on a fix, which will come to the live game in a patch somewhere down the line. “We are not planning to disable Tracer,” he said, following the statement with the suggestion that she may even receive some balance changes after the bug is fixed.
Best Varus build in League of Legends
Varus has been growing in popularity over the last few months on Summoner’s Rift, both on the League of Legends ranked ladder as well as in professional play. The marksman was picked a total of 19 times at the 2022 World Championship, the third most-picked ADC at the tournament, according to stat site Games of Legends.
All current CS:GO maps: Active duty, competitive maps and more
The undeniable king of tactical FPS on PC, as well as Steam itself, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has retained a massive level of popularity over the years thanks to its iconic maps. Aside from maps designed by Valve themselves, CS:GO will also rotate in community-made maps, with the absolute best of those given the opportunity to remain as permanent additions.
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Red is getting rid of pre-round friendly fire, among several quality-of-life updates
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Red is bringing multiple quality-of-life updates to the game, improving several aspects to improve the experience for the player base. Operation Solar Raid is the final operation of the year and is ending 2022 with dozens of changes and updates. One of the most notable changes is the removal of friendly fire during the preparation phase, removing the chances of damaging a teammate before the round begins.
How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Catching and collecting Pokémon has been around for the last few decades and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, anytime soon. The newest installment in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, proved that diehard Pokémon fans are still among us and there’s a whole army of them.
Ultra Beasts are invading the real world while Solgaleo and Lunala debut during Pokémon Go’s Astral Eclipse
The Season of Light is ending with a bang, as Niantic unleashes Ultra Beasts into the real world and brings both Solgaleo and Lunala to Pokémon Go for the first time through two new experiences. Starting with the two boxard Legendaries from Alola, Solgaleo and Lunala will finally make...
Crossplay, cross-progression are coming in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is adding cross-progression and crossplay to the game, allowing players to queue with friends on other platforms and to keep their progress across all systems, Ubisoft announced today. Siege players can enjoy crossplay with players on other consoles with the eventual release of Operation...
Scarlet and Violet’s biggest flops: The Poké-fandom simply can’t stand these 8 new Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has trainers obsessed, but not everyone is pleased with the new Generation IX Pokémon they’re discovering in Paldea. A thread was started on Reddit that claims Gen. IX is the worst collection of Pokémon designs so far. While this is a sentiment shared every time a new generation is released, many were quick to agree with the original Pokémon dissenter.
Viper lineup makes her unstoppable on Haven, but it might be another VALORANT bug
Viper, one of the more popular controllers in VALORANT, has an ultimate lineup that allows her to spam the spike from a safe position, as discovered by a player last week. The agent isn’t commonly used on Haven considering Brimstone and Astra have multiple smoke abilities to block off lines of sight and other useful utility-based abilities. Viper, on the other hand, is more of a niche controller pick.
How to watch the OpTic Texas Warzone 2 $100,000 tournament
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has only been out for less than a week, but it’s already time to begin awarding money in tournaments featuring some top content creators. The biggest name in CoD, OpTic Gaming, will be hosting a tournament this week. The OpTic Texas Warzone 2 $100,000 Creator Tournament is set to kick off a long history of Warzone 2 events, and it’s bringing some really big names along with it to help begin the festivities.
Riot makes changes to junglers’ clear speed in early League preseason PBE build
The jungle position has been a hot-button topic for League of Legends this preseason, with changes coming in droves over the last few days. Earlier this week, after the launch of the revamped jungle, six jungle champions were buffed in a micropatch alongside changes that came to three of the game’s new items.
How many people play Warzone 2?
It’s no secret that Call of Duty is one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world. Each year, new entries in the series sell millions of copies with their multiplayer and campaign components. But it seems like nothing has been as popular for CoD as the Warzone battle royale mode.
Where to find Dusk Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
In the past, players have been able to easily get evolutionary items once they’ve hit a certain town in Pokémon games. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players are far more burdened when it comes to getting all of the Evolution Stones they need in order to fill out their Pokédex.
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is revamping the ranked experience with Ranked 2.0
The new ranked experience is finally here. Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid’s Ranked 2.0 update is significantly changing the ranked playlist, altering how players rise through the ranks and play with their friends. Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven and is adding a new...
Are guns worth an ultimate? Omen players can decide with clever tech in VALORANT
Omen is a mysterious and tricky VALORANT agent that is known for catching enemies off guard. He often pops up behind you or on the site unexpectedly, causing chaos and paranoia in his wake. And there may be even more tricks up the controller’s sleeves that some people weren’t aware of.
CoD players are already breaking Modern Warfare 2’s movement mechanics and it’s like something out of a horror movie
A group of Call of Duty players on PC is attempting to break Modern Warfare 2’s movement tech, and the ensuing videos posted on social media are just ridiculous. In what the group is calling the “G-Walk,” players from a community called Euphoria Dream are seemingly able to go prone and stand back up without a slow animation in between. It’s even affecting the way they use the dive mechanic, allowing them to stand back up immediately. It’s kind of scary in the sense that this is definitely unintended.
How to evolve Sunkern into Sunflora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest RPG adventure from Game Freak that lets players loose in a magical open world. This new generation of Pokémon also brings back some classic favorites like the cute seedling Sunkern and its evolutions. With the small seedling not being much in...
All God of War Ragnarök Sverd Sands Collectibles
God of War Ragnarök is full of content beyond the story as well. With the cataclysmic events of the prophesized Ragnarök finally upon us, a lot of the familiar locations from the previous games have been updated with new content to match the setting of the game. In addition to this, new realms previously inaccessible in God of War are now made playable in God of War Ragnarök.
8 more popular courses are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in wave 3 of Booster Course Pass
Nintendo has introduced the next courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the Booster Course Pass DLC. As with the first two waves, wave three of the Booster Course Pass is bringing eight additional courses to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all of which are remasters of existing courses from other Mario Kart games. Wave three launches on Dec. 7 and will be available to players who have purchased the Booster Course Pass or are active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.
Where to find gas masks in DMZ
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players get to experience a new mode called DMZ outside of the traditional battle royale modes in Warzone 2. DMZ is designed to be an extraction mode heavily relying on the narrative of MW2. DMZ is a free-to-play mode where you can complete different contracts, participate in world activities, and extract with a bag full of essential items. Similar to the battle royale, you’ll find various items like UAVs, self-revive kits, gas masks, stims, and much more.
