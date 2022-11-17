ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past

We’re whistling Dixie and marching backward into our future. Florida was once a New South state. From the early 1960s to 2000 or so, Florida had leaders who looked to the future, determined to leave Jim Crow behind and separate ourselves from the likes of Alabama. We had Governors committed to equal justice, open government, and voting rights — however imperfectly achieved.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.21.22

Coffee is for closers. So is Sunburn, your morning rundown of Florida politics. Former Department of Business and Professional Regulation Chief of Staff Thomas Philpot is joining GrayRobinson’s National Alcohol Beverage Practice as a shareholder. “Thomas is a consummate professional, and we consider him a pivotal addition to our...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller calls it quits

Marstiller announced her resignation weeks before a new six-year lobbying ban takes effect. Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Simone Marstiller will step down from her job, the first departure during what could be a busy transition for newly re-elected Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis announced in a Monday tweet...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Legislative Black Caucus elects new leader — Democrat Dianne Hart

'I believe that she will work as hard as possible to get the job done for the Caucus in the state of Florida.'. With incumbents and new lawmakers convening Tuesday in the Legislature, state Rep. Dianne Hart will take a leadership role as Chair of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus, a group of minority lawmakers established in the 1960s.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.13.22

Ron DeSantis-Donald Trump watchers can start microwaving their popcorn. But Broward voters got a middle finger from the DeSantis-controlled Board. With Florida’s election in the rearview and the 2023 Legislative Session still months away, you might think this is a potential time for a cease-fire in Florida’s perpetual culture war zone.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Giving thanks and generosity

The Hope Florida Hero Program has hit the ground running. As the state enters the Thanksgiving season, First Lady Casey DeSantis is showing her appreciation for those boosting community service and assistance for Florida’s seniors. DeSantis launched the Hope Florida Hero Program in August. DeSantis announced this week that...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida kicks off inspection, grant program to harden homes against hurricanes

Eligible homeowners can receive up to $10K in grants. A program designed to entice Florida homeowners to pay for improvements to their homes that will make them more resistant to hurricane-force winds is officially open for business. Homeowners with a homestead exemption can apply with the Department of Financial Services...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy