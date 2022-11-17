ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Arkansas gas prices dropping leading into Thanksgiving travel period

By Alex Kienlen
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers making travel plans for the Thanksgiving holiday have received another reason to be thankful.

AAA reported Thursday that the average gas price in Arkansas has dropped to $3.20 per gallon, seven cents less than a week prior. The news is especially good for drivers in Hot Springs County, who are paying the lowest in the state at an average of $3.02. Newton County drivers have the highest average at $3.54 per gallon in the state.

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: An early look at what to expect Thanksgiving week

Around central Arkansas, Little Rock – North Little Rock drivers are paying $3.13 on average, while Pine Bluff is slightly higher at $3.15. Hot Springs has a $3.14 average.

While all this is above the state average of $3.05 from a year ago, it is well below the highest-recorded average of $4.54 set in mid-June.

The national average for gasoline is $3.72, a 5-cent drop from a week ago. AAA attributes the price change to lowering demand and an increase in domestic gasoline stocks.

“Barring any upheavals in the oil and gas market ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel week, Arkansas drivers could see the lowest gas price averages since February, just prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “Gas price averages have been dipping lower over the past few days resulting in Arkansas having the fourth lowest gas price average of any state across the nation.”

Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high

Estimates by AAA have 54.6 million Americans who will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving. This is a 15% increase over 2021 travelers and 98% of pre-pandemic travelers.

