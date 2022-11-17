ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 11

These three NFL quarterbacks did themselves no favors with how they played in the Sunday slate of Week 11. Week 11 of the season started off with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17, which saw quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Aaron Rodgers have solid games. Surely there would be some even better performances through the Sunday slate of games, right?
The Associated Press

Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Cowboys emerge from Week 11 among Super Bowl favorites

Dallas Cowboys are now considered a Super Bowl favorite according to Nate Silver and FiveThirtyEight after dominating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. One week ago, after an overtime loss to Aaron Rodgers and the flailing Green Bay Packers, it looked like any wind in Dallas’ sails had fully dissipated. Dak Prescott had returned for injury, but the team didn’t appear to be firing on all cylinders.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

What do Mario Cristobal comments mean for Josh Gattis future?

During his weekly appearance on the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was asked by the eponymous host about the struggles of the Hurricanes’ offense and criticism of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Cristobal stated you don’t share those things in public and try to work them out privately.
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy