Saints continue to absolutely disrespect Jameis Winston with quarterback shuffle
The New Orleans Saints have seemingly sunk to a new low in their flagrant disrespect for quarterback Jameis Winston after his recent interview. For years, there’s been an unwritten rule when it comes to NFL starters: those who fought to earn the starting gig should never lose it as a result of injury.
3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 11
These three NFL quarterbacks did themselves no favors with how they played in the Sunday slate of Week 11. Week 11 of the season started off with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17, which saw quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Aaron Rodgers have solid games. Surely there would be some even better performances through the Sunday slate of games, right?
Watch emotional Taylor Heinicke soak in being named Commanders starter
The Washington Commanders handled their business against the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans are headed full-steam for the No. 1 overall pick this year, and the Commanders treated them like the bottom-dweller they are, as Taylor Heinicke picked up his fourth win in five starts this season. While...
Packers lost at hands of division rival without even playing on Sunday
The Packers didn’t play on Sunday, but they still took a huge L. Their 2022 season is a whole lot of hot garbage at this point. The Green Bay Packers should be looking toward 2023 at this point, and Sunday was just further confirmation of that. Without even playing on Sunday, the Detroit Lions twisted the knife for Packers fans.
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
Cowboys emerge from Week 11 among Super Bowl favorites
Dallas Cowboys are now considered a Super Bowl favorite according to Nate Silver and FiveThirtyEight after dominating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. One week ago, after an overtime loss to Aaron Rodgers and the flailing Green Bay Packers, it looked like any wind in Dallas’ sails had fully dissipated. Dak Prescott had returned for injury, but the team didn’t appear to be firing on all cylinders.
What do Mario Cristobal comments mean for Josh Gattis future?
During his weekly appearance on the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was asked by the eponymous host about the struggles of the Hurricanes’ offense and criticism of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Cristobal stated you don’t share those things in public and try to work them out privately.
