Brady Hiestand plans to be “the first person to finish” Fernie Garcia at UFC Vegas 65: “It will be a good win on my résumé”

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
Gilbert Burns agrees to rematch Khamzat Chimaev at “any weight” following offer for UFC 283
Gilbert Burns has responded to Khamzat Chimaev’s suggestion for a rematch at UFC 283. Burns and Chimaev did battle back in April. The three-round barn burner earned “Fight of the Night” honors and raised the stocks of both men. In the end, it was Chimaev who picked up the unanimous decision victory.
Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights
Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
Cain Velasquez requests permission to compete in Lucha Libre wrestling event while on bail
Cain Velasquez is looking to compete at a Lucha Libre wrestling match on December 3 in Tempe, Arizona. On November 8, Velasquez was officially released on bail. The judge indicated he understood Velasquez’s danger but views it as an isolated incident. Due to Velasquez’s previous criminal history (none), his status as a father with children, his flight risk status (low), and his previously proposed set of stipulations.
Jake Paul reacts to Dillon Danis’ “staged” altercation with KSI: “Then you go outside and get your ass whooped by some real ones”
Undefeated boxer Jake Paul has reacted to yesterday’s “staged” altercation between Dillon Danis and KSI. Danis, who rose to fame as Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach, crashed yesterday’s Misfits 003 boxing weigh-ins and wound up getting into two separate altercations. The Bellator MMA fighter originally got...
Patricio Pitbull slams Illinois commission, scolds Bellator after brother Patricky is forced to wait over 5 hours for medical attention (Photo)
Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is none too pleased with the Illinois athletic commission and Bellator. Freire’s brother, Patricky, put the Bellator Lightweight Championship on the line against Usman Nurmagomedov inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The title fight served as the co-main event of Bellator 288. Nurmagomedov had a dominant showing and swept the scorecards for a unanimous decision victory. He’s now the new Bellator Lightweight Champion.
Khamzat Chimaev strongly rejects Francis Ngannou’s fighter pay gripe: “He was speaking about living outside before”
Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay. For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.
Derrick Lewis receives clean bill of health after being pulled from UFC Vegas 65 main event
Fans worried about Derrick Lewis’ health can breathe easier. Lewis was scheduled to collide with Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Vegas 65 this past Saturday. On the day of the event, news broke that Lewis vs. Spivac was scrapped after “The Black Beast” was forced to pull out due to a non-COVID-related illness.
Sean O’Malley reveals he’s been promised a title shot next: “I’m the biggest fight”
Sean O’Malley will be fighting for UFC gold next time out. O’Malley picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 280 as he beat Petr Yan by split decision. Since the fight, many have wondered what would be next for O’Malley, but now it is set. According to ‘Suga’ – who just sat down with the UFC – he will be fighting for the belt in his next fight.
Darren Till reveals the request he made to the UFC ahead of UFC 282 fight against Dricus Du Plessis
Darren Till doesn’t think there is any pressure on him ahead of his return fight at UFC 282 against Dricus Du Plessis. Till is set to return to the Octagon in Las Vegas against Du Plessis in his first fight in over a year since he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. The Brit is on a two-fight losing skid and has lost four of his last five overall.
Bellator’s Scott Coker laments Dillon Danis heading to boxing to face KSI: “He had a lot of potential”
Bellator President Scott Coker isn’t super thrilled with Dillon Danis’s new career choice. ‘El Jefe’ has been a controversial figure since making his way into the MMA world. Originally coming onto the scene as Conor McGregor‘s jiu-jitsu coach, Danis quickly began making a name of his own. In 2017, the submission ace signed with Bellator.
Michael Chandler hits back at accusations of being a dirty fighter in Dustin Poirier fight: “You’re just in there trying to survive”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler wants to make it clear that he’s not a dirty fighter. ‘Iron’ returned to action at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York City. Standing opposite the former Bellator champion was Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ was also looking to break back into title contention, having been out of action for nearly a year.
Patricky Freire vows to reclaim Bellator lightweight gold following lopsided loss to Usman Nurmagomedov: “It won’t happen again”
Patricky “Pitbull” Freire heard two words he was dreading to hear at the end of his Bellator Lightweight Championship fight against Usman Nurmagomedov. Those words were, “And new.”. Freire put the 155-pound gold on the line against Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of Bellator 288 on November...
Khamzat Chimaev looks absolutely massive in latest social media post (Photo)
At this rate, judging by Khamzat Chimaev’s most-recent Instagram post, the rising star will be heading to heavyweight, never mind middleweight. The image of the bulked-up Chechen has fans wondering what weight division we may see him compete at next. The welterweight contender’s last fight was fought at 180lbs, and after missing weight against his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and the muscle mass he’s gained, 170lbs could be a thing of the past.
Novak Djokovic reflects on amazing season, saying: 'I never felt alone'
Why did Novak Djokovic consider his ATP Finals success 'bigger' than normal?
Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
