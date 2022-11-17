Brady Hiestand plans to be “the first person to finish” Fernie Garcia at UFC Vegas 65: “It will be a good win on my résumé”

Sean O’Malley will be fighting for UFC gold next time out. O’Malley picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 280 as he beat Petr Yan by split decision. Since the fight, many have wondered what would be next for O’Malley, but now it is set. According to ‘Suga’ – who just sat down with the UFC – he will be fighting for the belt in his next fight.

5 HOURS AGO