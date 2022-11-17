Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Police seek assistance locating man for assault connected with Kill Devil Hills road rage incident
The Kill Devil Hills Police is seeking help from the public to locate Jesse Andrew Mesaros, 22. He is wanted for assault inflicting serious injury in connection with a road rage incident that occurred on November 13, 2022 around 8:15 p.m., according to KDHPD. “The victim of the attack, a...
'Warrant sweep' across Virginia Beach results in over 40 arrests, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it arrested 44 people facing various charges in a two-day "warrant sweep" earlier this month. The operation happened on Nov. 9 and 10 and involved the police department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. Authorities served 84 warrants involving...
44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep.
Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
13newsnow.com
Man dead after Elizabeth City shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting at a home in Elizabeth City Tuesday night. The Elizabeth City Police Dept. said it happened in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue in Elizabeth City just before 10:45 p.m. Once on the scene, officers found that Roderick...
WITN
Elizabeth City police investigating homicide after man shot dead
ECU & MrBeast partner for content creation program. East Carolina University and YouTube personality MrBeast are partnering to educate content creators. Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said...
californiaexaminer.net
Lawyers Release 3rd Video Of Camden County Prison Beating; Officers On Administrative Duty
On Wednesday, attorneys revealed a third video showing their client being beaten in the Camden County Detention Center. On Monday, Hobbs’ legal representatives shared the first surveillance footage of the assault. More than two months after the event occurred, five cops were placed on administrative duty on Monday, a representative for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Hobbs’ lawyers. Hobbs’ lawyers claim the tapes were shot on September 3 in Camden County Jail. On Monday, Sheriff Jim Proctor requested a review of the event from inside the department. On Tuesday, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said that the GBI will be conducting an investigation into the event.
princessanneindy.com
Annual Beach Ride in Sandbridge supports Virginia Beach police mounted patrol
SANDBRIDGE — Horses and their riders from Virginia and North Carolina took to the beach in Sandbridge on Saturday, Nov. 5, for the annual Beach Ride in support of the Virginia Beach Police Mounted Patrol Unit. The ride started at Little Island Park & Fishing Pier, and headed north...
Virginia Beach woman caught with handgun in bag at Norfolk airport
Officers discovered the .380 caliber handgun in the woman's carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint.
outerbanksvoice.com
No injuries in Wanchese boat fire
The Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department has posted this information on its Facebook page about a Nov. 17 vessel fire at Spencer Marine. Last evening, as members reported to the station for our weekly training night, the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at Spencer Marine on Beverly Drive in Wanchese.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Joseph Wesley Daniels
May 4, 1976 – November 7, 2022. Wanchese, NC – Joseph Wesley Daniels, 46, of Wanchese, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on May 4, 1976, he was the son of Connie Powell Daniels and John Hubert Daniels. Joseph worked as...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Christmas Island lands on OBX: Holiday pop-ups take over Kill Devil Hills this December
This December, locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to experience the holiday season like never before. For the first time, four restaurants have teamed up to bring Christmas to the Outer Banks in the form of a pop-up Christmas Island, featuring four festive pop-up bars, decked out and ready to celebrate and spread holiday cheer with the community.
coastalreview.org
Submerged power lines further delay ferry channel realignment
Underwater power lines crossing Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel have created another delay in finalizing the realignment of the Hatteras ferry channel, also known as the Rollinson Channel. Shortly before Oct. 24, when the Army Corps of Engineers was expected to sign off on the draft environmental assessment, or EA,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Frank M. Crank Sr.
Frank Milton Crank Sr., 69, of South Mills, died November 15, 2022 at home. He was born October 5, 1953 in Nassawadox, Va. to the late Vernon Crank Sr. and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. Survivors include son Frank Milton Crank Jr. (Stephanie), daughter Caroline L. Cullens (Jordan), six grandchildren and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Louis E. Sawyer
Louis Eugene Sawyer, 90, of Moyock, died November 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chesapeake, Va. on March 7, 1932 to the late Norfleet Sawyer and Catherine Cotter Sawyer, he was the widower of Frances Markham Sawyer. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Thanksgiving closures, trash collection schedule announced
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Patricia Gaved Taylor
Patricia Gaved Taylor, 82, of Avon, died November 16, 2022 at home. Born in Chester, England on December 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Elizabeth Norris and John Leslie Gaved. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband Renato Tovar. Survivors include daughters Andrea...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, born February 2, 1933, passed away on November 16, 2022, at age 89. She was surrounded by her loving husband of almost 67 years, Larry, daughters, and other family members. Maxine was a native of the Outer Banks, spending her youth in Kinnakeet Village, and then her teen years and later in retirement in Manteo. Maxine graduated from Manteo High School in 1951 as the Valedictorian and from Greensboro College in 1955 with a degree in History and Social Studies. She began her teaching career at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach where she met Larry Thomasson of Bassett, Virginia, a recent Virginia Tech graduate who was stationed at nearby Ft. Story. Their courtship was short, as Larry was smitten and even offered to help her grade papers just to get to spend time with her. They married on February 11,1956, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
islandfreepress.org
Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night
Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
