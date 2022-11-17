Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness says disc UFO flew overheadRoger MarshWayne, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City woman charged with hindering Hoboken murder investigation
A Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering a Hoboken murder investigation for providing false information to law enforcement, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, is charged with third-degree hindering apprehension, Suarez said in a statement. She was arrested on Saturday, November 19th...
njitvector.com
Newark Gunman Is Arrested
At 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, a phone alert was issued regarding an alleged rooftop shooter four miles away from the NJIT campus, causing fear and panic. This initial report was false — the incident had taken place in a parking lot. Later that day, NBC News reported that the suspect had shot two police officers at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 25 Van Velsor Pl., around 3.5 miles away from NJIT.
Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Hoboken have announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a September murder in the city. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man on November 19, 2022, in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia. Deon Williams was charged with murder and weapons charges after he was arrested at a hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. According to police, the Hoboken The post Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken appeared first on Shore News Network.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Saturday Night in Newark A Man Was Stabbed to Death While Another Was Injured!
Two men were shot and killed in the 37000 block of Oak St. in Newark on Saturday, and police are still seeking the suspects. At 7:29 PM, someone called the police to report hearing gunshots nearby. The responding cops discovered an unresponsive adult male with apparent stab wounds. The man...
ucnj.org
Bloomfield man convicted in 2019 Clark carjacking and attempted murder
A Union County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a man who assaulted a Lyft driver and a passenger before carjacking the vehicle in April of 2019, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced today. Farrakhan Howard, 30, of Bloomfield, was found guilty on Wednesday on one count each...
theobserver.com
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
Passaic County fentanyl dealer arraigned in federal court
A man from Passaic County, admitted illegally possessing fentanyl for distribution and possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. 59-year-old Jessie Mayfield of Paterson, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Mayfield possessed fentanyl that was packaged for distribution on Aug. 24, 2021. The post Passaic County fentanyl dealer arraigned in federal court appeared first on Shore News Network.
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
New Jersey man pleads guilty to drug trafficking
A 75-year-old New Jersey man has pled guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine in Schenectady.
N.J. town’s cops attacked lawyer who argued with Uber driver, lawsuit says
A federal judge last week ordered the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to turn over internal affairs documents to to a man who filed suit alleging he was attacked by police after he got into an argument with an Uber driver three years ago. Attorney Timothy Alexander, a civil rights...
pix11.com
Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say
Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say. Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man on NJ basketball court
Deon Williams, 25, of Jersey City, is charged with murder in the killing of Christopher Garcia - who was shot on a basketball court on Marshall Drive on September 25.
Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday. The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious […]
NBC New York
Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops
Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
Deadly Clifton, NJ house fire kills 3, injures cop and 3 firefighters
CLIFTON — A house fire killed three people ages 65 years old and older and injured four first responders at the scene. Clifton police and fire responded to the blaze at the multi-family home on Ladwik Lane around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
wrnjradio.com
Ongoing phone scam impersonates Morris County Sheriff’s Office
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has received five reports of attempted fraud and false representation from September to October. The incidents have individuals identifying themselves as “Sgt. Smith” and “Sgt. Joe Caruso” with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. There was a separate case where the caller stated they were with Morris Plains,, authorities said.
hudsontv.com
Handguns, Large Capacity Magazines Recovered During North Bergen Traffic Stop
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has announced that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force recovered two handguns, high capacity magazines, and arrested a 27-year-old man following a motor vehicle stop in North Bergen. Mark Peralta, of Nutley, is charged with two counts...
hudsontv.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. Supreme Court remands North Bergen rape case over victim’s address disclosure
The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled to remand a North Bergen rape case to the lower court over whether of not the alleged victim should have to disclose her home address. The 46-page opinion, issued by Judge Jack M. Sabatino and joined by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, along with Justices Anne M. Patterson, Lee A. Solomon, Fabiana Pierre-Louis, Judge Douglas M. Fasciale, and Judge Clarkson S. Fisher, Jr., reviews the case of Oscar Ramirez.
Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
