JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Hoboken have announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a September murder in the city. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man on November 19, 2022, in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia. Deon Williams was charged with murder and weapons charges after he was arrested at a hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. According to police, the Hoboken

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO