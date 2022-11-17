ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: Jersey City woman charged with hindering Hoboken murder investigation

A Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering a Hoboken murder investigation for providing false information to law enforcement, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, is charged with third-degree hindering apprehension, Suarez said in a statement. She was arrested on Saturday, November 19th...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njitvector.com

Newark Gunman Is Arrested

At 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, a phone alert was issued regarding an alleged rooftop shooter four miles away from the NJIT campus, causing fear and panic. This initial report was false — the incident had taken place in a parking lot. Later that day, NBC News reported that the suspect had shot two police officers at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 25 Van Velsor Pl., around 3.5 miles away from NJIT.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Hoboken have announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a September murder in the city. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man on November 19, 2022, in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia. Deon Williams was charged with murder and weapons charges after he was arrested at a hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. According to police, the Hoboken The post Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Passaic County fentanyl dealer arraigned in federal court

A man from Passaic County, admitted illegally possessing fentanyl for distribution and possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. 59-year-old Jessie Mayfield of Paterson, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Mayfield possessed fentanyl that was packaged for distribution on Aug. 24, 2021. The post Passaic County fentanyl dealer arraigned in federal court appeared first on Shore News Network.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say

Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say. Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday.  The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops

Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
wrnjradio.com

Ongoing phone scam impersonates Morris County Sheriff’s Office

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has received five reports of attempted fraud and false representation from September to October. The incidents have individuals identifying themselves as “Sgt. Smith” and “Sgt. Joe Caruso” with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. There was a separate case where the caller stated they were with Morris Plains,, authorities said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. Supreme Court remands North Bergen rape case over victim’s address disclosure

The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled to remand a North Bergen rape case to the lower court over whether of not the alleged victim should have to disclose her home address. The 46-page opinion, issued by Judge Jack M. Sabatino and joined by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, along with Justices Anne M. Patterson, Lee A. Solomon, Fabiana Pierre-Louis, Judge Douglas M. Fasciale, and Judge Clarkson S. Fisher, Jr., reviews the case of Oscar Ramirez.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
PIX11

Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
BROOKLYN, NY

