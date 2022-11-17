This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Chromebooks are laptops running Google's ChromeOS and are designed to be user-friendly for everyone. Even better, the best Chromebooks tend to be more affordable than competing Windows laptops or Apple MacBooks. And the prices only get better this time of year with Black Friday deals on Chromebooks. Plus, since they're safe and less complicated to use, a Chromebook can make an excellent gift for kids (they might already be using one for school) and less tech-savvy adults in need of just a simple computer, or anyone who wants an inexpensive laptop for a home office and entertainment.

