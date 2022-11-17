Read full article on original website
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals We Don't Expect to Last All Week
Black Friday is just days away, which means that several of Black Friday's best deals are available right now for you to shop. While it's great to see some of the deals happening early, that also does mean that there's a risk of some of these selling out before Friday gets here.
CNET
Amazon's Black Friday Deals Came Early: Save Big on Echo, Kindle Readers, Fire Tablets and More
Amazon doesn't want you to wait until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping. Starting now, you can save big on a variety of Amazon hardware, including its Echo devices, Fire Tablets, Blink and Eero devices and more. Savings are over 50% in some cases, and they're set to stay on sale through the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness.
CNET
Ulta Is Having a Black Friday Blowout: Grab Must-Haves for Low Prices Until Nov. 26
Calling all beauty and self-care lovers: Black Friday wouldn't be the biggest shopping event of the year without great deals from beauty retail giant Ulta, now would it? Ulta has not disappointed, with a wealth of deals on offer for the next few days. From now until Saturday, Nov. 26,...
CNET
Save 30% on Tarte Cosmetics and Get Free Shipping on All Orders With This Coupon Code
Black Friday deals are coming in hot and that applies to beauty retailers like Ulta. Beauty brands are offering great discounts this week ahead of the main shopping event on Friday. Right now, Tarte is offering 30% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders. Just use the coupon CYBERSZN...
CNET
Tempted by Black Friday Deals? Don't Buy These Gifts Without Reading This
It's not quite Black Friday yet, but deals are already in full swing, with sales on the AirPods 3, Echo Dot and Hue smart bulb bundle, Google Pixel 6A and so many other items like video doorbells and bluetooth speakers. But before buying any tech toy you plan to give...
CNET
Best Black Friday Xbox Controller Deals, Starting at $39
The Xbox game pad has become the go-to gaming controller for almost everyone. In addition to the Xbox Series X and Series S (and last-gen Xboxes), it's the default controller for PC gaming, and widely used in smartphone and tablet gaming, cloud gaming and even with set-top boxes like the Apple TV.
CNET
Get These Great AirPods 3 Earbuds Alternatives for Only $35
Here's a deal worth checking out on a set of open earbuds that perform surprisingly well: the Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS. Their list price is $50, but after you apply the instant 20% off coupon on Amazon and then use the code extra 10% off code DELXHSPR at checkout, the price drops to $35. The deal is good through Dec. 15 or while supplies last.
CNET
Get the Walmart PS5 Black Friday Bundle Before It Sells Out Again
The PS5 remains at the top of many holiday wish lists. It's not as impossible to get as it was during the 2020 and 2021 Christmas shopping seasons, but you have to know where to look. And today, that means Walmart. As part of the third wave of its early Black Friday deals, the megaretailer has the console bundled with the PlayStation exclusive God of War: Ragnarok game. It's available in two flavors: the high-end (with Blu-ray) version for $559, and the "digital" version of the PS5 (which is identical except for its lack of a Blu-ray drive) for $459.
CNET
My Favorite Vitamin C Serum Is 50% Off for Black Friday
Topical vitamin C can do a lot of good things for your skin, including helping ward off toxins that can damage your skin over time. The antioxidant may also help even out your skin tone, making it a good addition to most people's daily skin care routine, regardless of skin type.
CNET
Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals: Save $150 on a Galaxy Chromebook 2, $130 on a Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Chromebooks are laptops running Google's ChromeOS and are designed to be user-friendly for everyone. Even better, the best Chromebooks tend to be more affordable than competing Windows laptops or Apple MacBooks. And the prices only get better this time of year with Black Friday deals on Chromebooks. Plus, since they're safe and less complicated to use, a Chromebook can make an excellent gift for kids (they might already be using one for school) and less tech-savvy adults in need of just a simple computer, or anyone who wants an inexpensive laptop for a home office and entertainment.
CNET
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon Teases Upcoming 3-Day Cyber Monday Event
We're just a few days out from Black Friday and, with many Amazon Black Friday deals already live, the retailer is already turning its attention to Cyber Monday. Immediately after its Black Friday sale ends, Amazon will kick off a three-day event with fresh deals launching on Saturday, Nov. 26, and continuing all weekend and through Cyber Monday on Nov. 28. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what's coming, it has given us a good look at what we can expect.
CNET
Score Up to 50% Off Kate Spade Handbags and Small Leather Goods Today
Kate Spade has a Black Friday preview sale where you can enjoy up to 50% off select handbags and small leather goods with the code BFPREVIEW through Nov. 22. You can get this All Day Lovely Leopard pop large tote for $149. This tote has an open top and a dog clip closure, plus a detachable bracelet pouch. This tote can hold an iPad, an A4 binder and a 13-inch laptop. Made with Saffiano leather, this $119 Morgan zip-around continental wallet comes in three different colors and has 12 card slots and four zip pockets. If a wristlet is more your style, grab this Morgan gusseted wristlet for $59.
CNET
Black Friday Store Hours 2022: Here's When Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Others Open
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Black Friday is this week, falling on Nov. 25 this year, which marks the start of the holiday shopping season. The biggest shopping day of the year is often known for its door-busting sales designed to entice shoppers looking for holiday gifts or a product they've been eyeing. But it's also known for chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers.
