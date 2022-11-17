MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An argument in the early morning hours of Wednesday turned deadly after one Grand Junction man was shot to death. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office completed its examination of the man slain, identifying him as 29-year-old Grand Junction resident Lucas Terry. According to the coroner, Terry was confirmed to have been killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO