Local Authorities Continue Search For Missing Grand Junction Woman
The search continues for a woman who was reported missing last week in Grand Junction. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate 70-year-old Melissa Gonzalez, of Grand Junction, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 15. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert in connection with her disappearance.
Deputies: Two in jail after breaking into Millard County store with car
BEAVER, Utah — Two people were arrested Friday after deputies said they broke into a store at a Millard County gas station. According to a press release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the early morning hours at the Cove Fort Chevron. “Deputies were told...
Driver dead after rollover, ejection in Grand County
THOMPSON SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a Friday night rollover in Grand County. Troopers responded at about 11:14 p.m. to the single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 at milepost 192 in Thompson Springs. The driver was in a Honda SUV at...
Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault. The GJPD states that it...
Why Grand Junction’s Panda Express Hasn’t Opened Yet
Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and for a while, it appeared as though we were going to get it in 2022. According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant was submitted and approved some...
