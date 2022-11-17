ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Driver dead after rollover, ejection in Grand County

THOMPSON SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a Friday night rollover in Grand County. Troopers responded at about 11:14 p.m. to the single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 at milepost 192 in Thompson Springs. The driver was in a Honda SUV at...
GRAND COUNTY, UT
nbc11news.com

Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault. The GJPD states that it...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

